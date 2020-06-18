East Turkistan Government in Exile Applauds President Trump for Signing the Uyghur Act

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As China continues its brutal repression of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan, what China calls Xinjiang, President Trump signed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act.

Senator Marco Rubio tweeted earlier that "Today President Trump signed into law our Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act which holds China accountable for grotesque human rights violations."

ETNAM calls for demonstration to thank US Government and President Trump for signing the Uyghur Act Uyghurs commemorate Independence Day of former East Turkistan Republic(s) and call on the US Government for support - November 13, 2018

"We thank President Donald Trump for signing the Uyghur Act and we hope this will be the first step towards ending China's occupation and oppression in East Turkistan," said Salih Hudayar, the recently elected Prime Minister of the East Turkistan Government in Exile and Founder of the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement. "This is truly a historic day for East Turkistan and its people, especially the Uyghurs; we urge other countries across the Free World, especially in the EU, India, Japan, Australia, and Turkey to implement similar laws that would help protect the Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples of East Turkistan."

The East Turkistan Government in Exile tweeted a message thanking the US Congress for passing the bill while also thanking President Trump for signing the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act. They stated, "We hope this will the first step towards restoring freedom and independence to East Turkistan."

The East Turkistan National Awakening Movement (ETNAM) has been pushing for a Uyghur Act since June 4, 2018 and has organized numerous demonstrations, events, and lobbying days to apply pressure on Congress to pass the Uyghur bill.

ETNAM announced it will be holding a demonstration in front of the White House this Friday from 11 AM -1PM to thank the United States Government and President Trump for signing the Uyghur Act. They will also be calling on the US Government to "take strong actions to end China's occupation and oppression in East Turkistan."

While the world remains largely silent on the East Turkistan / Uyghur oppression, the East Turkistan Government in Exile hopes that passage of this bill will encourage other countries to follow suit and pass similar bills to push back against China's persecution of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples.

