East Valley Gastroenterology and Hepatology Associates Joins GI Alliance

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance , the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization, is pleased to announce a partnership with East Valley Gastroenterology and Hepatology Associates (EVGHA), expanding GI Alliance's presence in Arizona and the greater Phoenix area.

Located in Chandler, Arizona, EVGHA serves the broader market of Gilbert, Casa Grande, Ahwatukee, Maricopa, East Mesa, Queen Creek, and Sun Lake. The six-physician practice, established in 2004, is a trusted healthcare provider in Southeast Phoenix, focusing on digestive and liver disorders. The practice employs over 30 employees across three locations and cares for more than 13,000 patients annually.

"With EVGHA's addition, GI Alliance now fully supports all major areas within the greater Phoenix market, including the quickly growing Chandler/Gilbert area in Southeast Phoenix. This partnership complements our planned expansion in the coming year to better meet the needs of patients throughout Arizona," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "We are excited about this partnership with EVGHA's strong team of physicians."





"We are enthusiastic about joining GI Alliance and our fellow physicians at Arizona Digestive Health. We look forward to integrating immediately and garnering the support of the local management team and the nation's largest most reputable gastroenterology experts," said Dr. Swarnjit Singh. "This partnership creates access to a network of operational support functions that will immediately expand our practice offerings."

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization supporting the needs of more than 600 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Utah. Practices that are part of GI Alliance are focused on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.



Contact: Dee Dee Brooks

GI Alliance

214.998.3434

[email protected]

SOURCE GI Alliance