EastBanc Technologies Has Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate, optimize, and manage their existing web workloads to the cloud.

"Our EastBanc Technologies team has worked with Azure app services since its inception, and our team is constantly innovating to help speed up adoption and customize solutions for each customer," said Peter Shashkin, Director of Solutions at EastBanc Technologies. "We are constantly using best practices and creating custom solutions so customers can stay at the forefront of their industries."

Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner at Microsoft Corp. added, "The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating, modernizing, and managing web applications in Microsoft Azure. EastBanc Technologies clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud."

ABOUT EASTBANC TECHNOLOGIES

EastBanc Technologies is a platform-agnostic, full-lifecycle software development company delivering flexible technology solutions. Our tight-knit team's blend of skills and experiences (we are scientists, mathematicians, and engineers) means we are constantly solving problems. We break complexity down and deliver tailored solutions that seamlessly integrate with your existing systems—increasing efficiencies and maximizing value.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Weir for EastBanc Technologies, [email protected]

SOURCE EastBanc Technologies

