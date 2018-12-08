Eastbay Unveils Latest Lookbook Cover Featuring Nike Women's Basketball Stars

Headlined by Sue Bird, Elena Delle Donne, Jewell Loyd, Breanna Stuart and Diana Taurasi, Eastbay's December lookbook highlights the best of Nike Basketball footwear at Eastbay, regardless of gender. At the heart of the digital retailer's monthly direct-mail catalogue, the WNBA stars delve into hoops, working to win and their personal style on and off the court.

Beyond the lookbook, the Forces of Nature campaign includes short digital videos with each athlete that will be released via Eastbay's social channels over the coming week.

On the cover, the players each donned a different Nike style, including:

Nike KD 11 ( $150 USD ) on Breanna Stewart

) on Nike LeBron 16 ( $185 USD ) on Diana Taurasi

16 ( ) on Nike Kobe AD ( $140 USD ) on Jewell Loyd

) on Nike Kyrie 4 ( $120 USD ) on Sue Bird

) on Nike Hyperdunk ( $130 USD ) on Elena Delle Donne

"Eastbay is proud to bring together this powerful group of female athletes for our holiday campaign," said John Shumate, Vice President of Marketing for Eastbay. "We are constantly trying to offer our customers – both female and male – the best on-court style. We had a lot of fun highlighting these women who conquer the court in Nike sneakers that are traditionally thought of as men's silhouettes."

As part of the campaign, Eastbay launched a "Forces of Nature" Sweepstakes via its brand Instagram handles, @officialeastbay and @eastbaywomen. The sweepstakes will run through Dec. 14 and will feature a pair of each of the above-mentioned basketball sneakers, which participants can become eligible to win by following Eastbay's accounts, commenting and tagging two friends. Five winners will be selected.

Eastbay brings style to sport both on and off the court/field through an elevated offering of footwear, apparel, accessories and equipment from the best brands in the game including Nike, Jordan, adidas, ASICS, Under Armour and more.

