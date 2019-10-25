Eastern Europe B2C E-Commerce Markets, 2013-2019 & 2019-2023
Online shopper penetration is on the rise across Eastern Europe, but remains behind that of Western Europe. In the region's largest online retail market, Russia, just above one-third of the population made purchases over the Internet in 2018, compared to more than three-quarters in Germany and the UK. This indicates that more growth is yet to come, with double-digit yearly increase rates projected for online retail sales in Russia and other Eastern European markets in 2019 and beyond.
Top B2C E-Commerce market trends in Eastern Europe
M-Commerce is a major online shopping trend in the region. Over one in two digital buyers in Poland, Turkey, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and other countries place E-Commerce orders via smartphones. Another rising trend is cross-border shopping. China-based AliExpress of the Alibaba Group ranks among the top E-Commerce websites in this region, rivalling local market leaders including Allegro, Heureka, eMag, Rozetka, Wildberries, and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Regional Overview
- Retail E-Commerce and M-Commerce Growth Rate, by Global Regions, in %, 2019f vs. 2018
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, incl. Russia, 2018 & 2019f
- B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2013 - 2019f
- Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe by Sub-Regions, in %, 2018
- Internet Penetration in Europe, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018
- Online Shopper Penetration in Europe, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018
3. Russia
3.1. Trends
- B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, September 2019
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in RUB billion, and Breakdown by Domestic Sales and Cross-Border Imports, in %, 2013 - 2019f
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Domestic and Cross-Border, in RUB billion, 2018e-2023f
- Breakdown of Cross-Border Online Spending and Number of Shipments by Country, in %, 2018
- Usage of Mobile Devices to Access the Internet, in % of Internet Users by Gender, Area and Total, 2018
- Breakdown of Devices Used in the Latest Online Purchase from Russian and Foreign Online Stores, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018
- Social Commerce Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, and Types of Social Commerce Platforms Used, in % of Social Commerce Shoppers, 2018
- Top 10 Social Commerce Shopping Platforms, in % of Social Commerce Shoppers, 2018
- B2C E-Commerce Sales, in RUB billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, by Segment, 2016 -2018
3.2. Sales & Share
- B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecasts, in RUB billion, by Six Comparative Estimates, 2016 - 2023f
- B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, by Non-Grocery Goods and Total Retail, in %, 2016-2018
- B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2018 & 2024f
3.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
- Number of Active Internet Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Population, 2013 - 2018
- Number of Online Shoppers, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Population, 2013 - 2018
- Online Shopper Penetration by Age Group, Gender and Location Type, in % of Population, 2018
- Reasons for Not Shopping Online, in % of Individuals Who Do Not Shop Online, 2017 & 2018
3.4. Products
- Breakdown of Domestic B2C E-Commerce Sales by Product Categories, in %, 2018
- Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018
3.5. Payment
- Breakdown of Last Online Purchase from a Russian Online Store by Payment Method, in %, 2017 & 2018
- Online Payment Services Used to Pay for Products and Services Online, in % of Internet Users in Large Cities, 2017 & 2018
3.6. Delivery
- Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Delivery Time, in % of Deliveries, 2018
- Number of Parcels Delivered in E-Commerce, by Delivery Method, in millions, Share, in % of Total Number of Parcels, and Change, in %, 2016 & 2018
3.7. Players
- Top 20 Online Shops, Ranked by Sales, incl. E-Commerce Sales, in RUB million, Number of Orders, in thousands, Average Check, in RUB, Y-o-Y Change, and Main Product Category, 2018
4. Poland
5. Turkey
6. Czech Republic
7. Greece
8. Romania
9. Hungary
10. Ukraine
11. Slovakia
12. Bulgaria
13. Belarus
14. Croatia
15. Slovenia
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
- Allegro Group Sp. z oo
- Amazon.com Inc
- Ceneo S.A.
- DNS OOO
- eMag Group
- Gitti Gidiyor Bilgi Teknolojileri
- Hepsiburada.com
- Heureka
- M Video Trade OOO
- OLX Inc.
- Ozon Holdings Limited
- Rozetka. Ua Ltd
- VKontakte Ltd
- Wildberries LLC
- Zalando SE
