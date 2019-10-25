Eastern Europe B2C E-Commerce Markets, 2013-2019 & 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eastern Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Online shopper penetration is on the rise across Eastern Europe, but remains behind that of Western Europe. In the region's largest online retail market, Russia, just above one-third of the population made purchases over the Internet in 2018, compared to more than three-quarters in Germany and the UK. This indicates that more growth is yet to come, with double-digit yearly increase rates projected for online retail sales in Russia and other Eastern European markets in 2019 and beyond.



Top B2C E-Commerce market trends in Eastern Europe



M-Commerce is a major online shopping trend in the region. Over one in two digital buyers in Poland, Turkey, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and other countries place E-Commerce orders via smartphones. Another rising trend is cross-border shopping. China-based AliExpress of the Alibaba Group ranks among the top E-Commerce websites in this region, rivalling local market leaders including Allegro, Heureka, eMag, Rozetka, Wildberries, and others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Regional Overview

Retail E-Commerce and M-Commerce Growth Rate, by Global Regions, in %, 2019f vs. 2018

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, incl. Russia , 2018 & 2019f

, 2018 & 2019f B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe , in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2013 - 2019f

, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2013 - 2019f Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe by Sub-Regions, in %, 2018

by Sub-Regions, in %, 2018 Internet Penetration in Europe , by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018

, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018 Online Shopper Penetration in Europe , by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018

, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018 Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018

3. Russia

3.1. Trends

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, September 2019

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in RUB billion, and Breakdown by Domestic Sales and Cross-Border Imports, in %, 2013 - 2019f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Domestic and Cross-Border, in RUB billion, 2018e-2023f

Breakdown of Cross-Border Online Spending and Number of Shipments by Country, in %, 2018

Usage of Mobile Devices to Access the Internet, in % of Internet Users by Gender, Area and Total, 2018

Breakdown of Devices Used in the Latest Online Purchase from Russian and Foreign Online Stores, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018

Social Commerce Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, and Types of Social Commerce Platforms Used, in % of Social Commerce Shoppers, 2018

Top 10 Social Commerce Shopping Platforms, in % of Social Commerce Shoppers, 2018

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in RUB billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, by Segment, 2016 -2018

3.2. Sales & Share

B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecasts, in RUB billion, by Six Comparative Estimates, 2016 - 2023f

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, by Non-Grocery Goods and Total Retail, in %, 2016-2018

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2018 & 2024f

3.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

Number of Active Internet Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Population, 2013 - 2018

Number of Online Shoppers, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Population, 2013 - 2018

Online Shopper Penetration by Age Group, Gender and Location Type, in % of Population, 2018

Reasons for Not Shopping Online, in % of Individuals Who Do Not Shop Online, 2017 & 2018

3.4. Products

Breakdown of Domestic B2C E-Commerce Sales by Product Categories, in %, 2018

Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018

3.5. Payment

Breakdown of Last Online Purchase from a Russian Online Store by Payment Method, in %, 2017 & 2018

Online Payment Services Used to Pay for Products and Services Online, in % of Internet Users in Large Cities, 2017 & 2018

3.6. Delivery

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Delivery Time, in % of Deliveries, 2018

Number of Parcels Delivered in E-Commerce, by Delivery Method, in millions, Share, in % of Total Number of Parcels, and Change, in %, 2016 & 2018

3.7. Players

Top 20 Online Shops, Ranked by Sales, incl. E-Commerce Sales, in RUB million, Number of Orders, in thousands, Average Check, in RUB, Y-o-Y Change, and Main Product Category, 2018

4. Poland

5. Turkey

6. Czech Republic

7. Greece

8. Romania

9. Hungary

10. Ukraine

11. Slovakia

12. Bulgaria

13. Belarus

14. Croatia

15. Slovenia



Companies Mentioned



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Allegro Group Sp. z oo

Amazon.com Inc

Ceneo S.A.

DNS OOO

eMag Group

Gitti Gidiyor Bilgi Teknolojileri

Hepsiburada.com

Heureka

M Video Trade OOO

OLX Inc.

Ozon Holdings Limited

Rozetka. Ua Ltd

VKontakte Ltd

Wildberries LLC

Zalando SE





