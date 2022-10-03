Eastern Europe SVOD (Subscription Video On Demand) Market Report 2022-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eastern Europe SVOD Forecasts 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Eastern European SVOD revenues will reach $2.95 billion by 2027 - up from $1.60 billion in 2021. Poland will be the only country to generate more than $1 billion by 2027.

Excluding Russia and Ukraine - no mean feat considering together they provide 57% of the region's TV households - revenues will grow from $0.93 billion in 2021 to $2.24 billion in 2027. This was prompted by 2022 launches from Disney+, SkyShowtime and HBO Max.

The analyst forecasts 38 million SVOD subscriptions in Eastern Europe by 2027; up from 22 million at end-2021. Excluding Russia and Ukraine, subscriptions for 20 countries will triple from 9 million in 2021 to 24 million in 2027.

There will still be plenty of room for growth beyond the forecast period as only 16% of the region's TV households will subscribe to at least one SVOD platform by 2027. Excluding Russia and Ukraine, this proportion will double from 11% in 2021 to 24% in 2027. Penetration in Poland will reach 44% by 2027.

Covering TV episodes and movies, the report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis for 22 countries in a 72-page PDF document.

Excel workbook for each year from 2010 to 2027 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

