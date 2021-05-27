Eastern Michigan University announces landmark partnership with Beibu Gulf University in China -- establishes joint college of engineering

YPSILANTI, Mich., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Michigan University and Beibu Gulf University in China have finalized an agreement to establish the Eastern Michigan University Joint College of Engineering, Beibu Gulf University.

The agreement calls for a 15-year cooperative partnership that will begin with up to 300 students being enrolled in the new program annually for the first four years. Overall enrollment on the joint campus will eventually represent up to 1,200 students. Upon successful completion, a student will receive degrees from both Beibu Gulf University (BGU) and Eastern Michigan University (EMU).

The Beibu Gulf campus is in the city of Qinzhou, which is located in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China. The Eastern Michigan-Beibu Gulf partnership represents the only international joint college in the region, which has a population of more than 50 million people.

Majors that will be offered at Beibu Gulf by the Eastern Michigan University GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology include:

Mechanical Engineering Technology

Computer Engineering Technology

Product Design Engineering Technology

Construction Management.

Students at Beibu Gulf pursuing these majors at EMU will be simultaneously pursuing majors at BGU in:

Mechanical Engineering

Vehicle Engineering

Mechanical Design and Manufacturing and Automation

Construction Project Costs

Internet of Things Engineering

Mohamad Qatu, dean of Eastern's GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology said, "This is great news to all of us at EMU. It is a result of the hard work and dedication of several faculty members and administrators at both institutions that began in 2018, and was then cemented by an initial agreement in 2019. The partnership will enhance our financial resources and advance the global presence, influence and reputation of the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology."

Eastern professors will have the opportunity to teach classes on a limited basis at the institution in each of a student's four years of study, but will primarily concentrate their teaching in a student's fourth year as students at the cooperative institution become more advanced. Students in the program also can pursue their fourth year of studies at the Eastern Michigan University campus in Ypsilanti.

Eastern Michigan University President James Smith said, "Agreements such as this broaden the University's international footprint as well as establish mutual international understanding and cooperation with a key overseas partner. The plans developed by the two universities offer excellent career preparation for students, and create a new stream of students for EMU and the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology that further enhances Eastern's global presence and the rich diversity of our campus."

The Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents authorized President Smith to negotiate and execute final documents for the establishment of the Joint College of Engineering in October 2019.

About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit the University's website .

About Beibu Gulf University

Beibu Gulf University is a full-time general higher education school focusing on engineering, science, management, and multidisciplinary development. It is located in Qinzhou, a core port city in the Beibu Gulf Economic Zone.

SOURCE Eastern Michigan University

Related Links

http://www.emich.edu

