Eastern Michigan University expands EMU CARES Grant initiative to support graduate students

The one-time grant provides $500 to all students, undergraduate and graduate, enrolling in one three-credit course, and $1,000 for all students, undergraduate and graduate, enrolling in two courses, or six-credit hours. It applies to current students as well as guest and transfer students who enroll in Eastern's more than 650 online/virtual summer courses, which begin May 4.

The EMU CARES Grant is designed to offset new costs and other hurdles students face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the additional expenses associated with online and hybrid courses. It provides an additional benefit to students to help them persist in their education and complete their degrees.

"We indicated in our rollout of EMU CARES that the University was evaluating the best way to provide support to graduate students, and following that assessment we determined the same plan would benefit our graduate students in this difficult time," said Eastern Michigan University Vice President for Enrollment Management Kevin Kucera. "Many of our graduate students face layoffs and other financial hardships and we want to support them as they navigate these unprecedented challenges."

EMU requires no application to obtain an EMU CARES Grant. It will be automatically credited to students' accounts for eligible summer 2020 courses.

Because the grant is designed to offset additional online fees students must pay due to COVID-19, the grant is available to students who take courses in which an online fee is charged -- this includes the majority of summer courses. The grant aims to directly address concerns raised by some students about being required to take an online course because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Students who receive full-tuition scholarships for their summer classes and international students may not be eligible for the EMU CARES grants.

Eastern Michigan University summer registration is currently underway. Students can visit the University's online enrollment page to learn more about the University's extensive online and transferable summer course offerings.

