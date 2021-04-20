Eastern Michigan University Honors student wins first place in national forensics competition; University places fifth nationally

YPSILANTI, Mich., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An Eastern Michigan University Honors student, majoring in marketing, won first place in the National Forensics Association Tournament that ended last night. The University's forensics team placed fifth in the national competition, extending Eastern's tradition as one of the most successful teams in the nation.

EMU Forensics has placed in the top 15 nationally for more than 40 years, and has won more than 40 Michigan state team championships.

The first place winner is Osade Imalele, a first-generation Nigerian American, who is a senior in the Honors program from Northville, Mich. She is graduating in December. She won the national championship in the highly competitive category of Persuasive Speaking.

"The tournament success – first place individual performance and overall team fifth place in the nation -- is further testament to the overall academic excellence of Eastern Michigan University," said University President James Smith. "The Forensics program at Eastern has a long and storied history. We are so proud of the students involved and the incredible support they receive from our outstanding Communications faculty."

Last weekend's success capped an amazing April for the team, which earlier this month placed eighth in the nation in the American Forensics Association Tournament.

An exceptional tradition in Forensics

EMU Forensics began its tradition of success with its first national championship in 1973. Notable past EMU National Champions include Brenda Alten, lead of Human Resources Communications with the J.M. Smucker Company and this year's EMU Undergraduate Symposium speaker; and the late Emeritus Professor Judy Sturgis Hill, a distinguished professor and EMU's first National Champion, for whom the building that houses the University's School of Communication, Media and Theatre Arts was recently renamed in her honor.

