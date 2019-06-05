Eastern Nephrology Associates Announces Merger with Southeastern Nephrology Associates

GREENVILLE, N.C. and WILMINGTON, N.C., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Nephrology Associates (ENA) has announced its merger with Southeastern Nephrology Associates (SENA) effective June 1st.

The new organization will operate as Eastern Nephrology Associates.

The merger joins two prominent kidney care physician practices which will include 27 physician partners, 4 associate physicians, and 14 advanced practitioners. Collectively, the practice will manage more than 2200 dialysis patients, operate two vascular access centers, provide a fully integrated laboratory, manage kidney transplant patients, and oversee a robust clinical trials program.

ENA will continue to see patients in its 10 offices and 25 dialysis centers throughout eastern North Carolina and South Carolina.

"We are excited to join together with our SENA colleagues. The merger helps to ensure that our kidney care patients will continue to be supported by a strong and vibrant independent physician practice. We are all committed to delivery high quality and cost effective care options," stated Dr. Carney Taylor, ENA's President.

SENA's President, Dr. John Herion, added, "This is an exciting opportunity to join with colleagues who share our common values regarding treating patients."

