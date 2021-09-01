Eastern Union Promotes Three in Commercial Mortgage Management Roles

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of the country's largest commercial real estate finance firms, has promoted three staff members to take on executive duties in the management of commercial mortgages.

Mordy Reisman has been named chief loan analyst and Christopher Owen has been named senior loan analyst in Eastern Union's Mortgage Application and Setup Division. In addition,

Debbi Waxenfeld has been named to the position of senior underwriter.

"Eastern Union's transaction pipeline is valued at billions of dollars annually," said Ira Zlotowitz, Eastern Union's founder and president. "Mordy Reisman, Christopher Owen and Debbi Waxenfeld have the skills and experience to ensure that this substantial deal flow advances efficiently and to the greatest advantage of our clients."

In their leadership roles in the company's Loan Analysis and Setup Division, Mordy Reisman and Christopher Owen will oversee the compilation and formatting of clients' financial information provided by originators and brokers. They will manage the conversion of this information into the company's standard mortgage application model. Formatted data and information will then be reviewed by underwriters and prospective lenders.

Mr. Reisman, who lives in Brooklyn, has extensive experience as a real estate manager and as a financial underwriter of commercial real estate properties. Before joining Eastern Union, he served as a regional property manager and cost analyst for YMY Acquisitions, a real estate company based in Brooklyn.

Mr. Owen, who is based in Orlando, FL, has extensive experience in the banking industry. He previously served as a member service representative for the Fairwinds Credit Union in greater Orlando. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Central Florida.

In her capacity as senior underwriter, Debbi Waxenfeld will play a central role in verifying the quality of assets that seek financing through Eastern Union. She will ensure that lenders are providing loans to credible borrowers with the means to pay off the mortgage under consideration. Ms. Waxenfeld, who is based in Syracuse and lives in Wampsville, will help verify that assets are capable of generating anticipated revenues, assist in conveying financial information to lenders, and work with Eastern Union brokers once loans are in process.

Ms. Waxenfeld most recently served as a retirement plan account manager with Equitable in Syracuse. She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from Columbia College and an associate's degree in the same disciplines from the Utica School of Commerce.

About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a leading, national commercial mortgage brokerage firm. It employs more than 125 real estate professionals and closes an average of $5 billion in transactions annually. Eastern Union leverages its relationships with lenders and its marketplace knowledge to secure the best available rates and terms.

Eastern Union, headquartered in New York, closes transactions of all sizes across the United States. It secures financing for all asset types. Transactions -- which can include multi-state and multi-site portfolios -- encompass both conventional and structured financing. In 2020, Eastern Union's Multi-Family Group reset market pricing by offering a quarter-point fee for refinancing properties backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Capital introductions are handled through Eastern Union's affiliate, Eastern Equity Advisors.

Eastern Union's free eCALC app instantly helps investors value and underwrite deals.

For more information, visit www.easternunion.com.

