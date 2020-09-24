Easterseals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut Announces New CEO

Ms. Sharp brings over 15 years of experience of executive-level leadership, including fundraising and strategic planning, to her new role. Most recently Executive Director of the Connecticut chapter of Alzheimer's Association, she also served as Executive Director at YWCA New Britain. She will succeed Dr. Allen Gouse who, earlier this year after 26 years of building one of the region's foremost health and human service organizations, informed the Board of his desire to retire.

"We are very pleased to have Robin join our organization, bringing her talents in relationship building, fundraising and strategic planning to Easterseals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut. Under the leadership of Dr. Gouse, Easterseals has been positioned for major growth across all of its programmatic offerings to respond to the increasing needs of people with disabilities, veterans and seniors in the communities we serve," said Mrs. V. Vanessa Williams, Chair of the organization's Board of Directors. "Robin joins us at an especially exciting time as we expand our programs and services while exploring new opportunities to impact the lives and families who need them to live, learn, work and play in their communities."

Ms. Sharp's most recent work with Alzheimer's Association also provides a strong platform to expand Easterseals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut's enhanced commitment to serving seniors in the region who are experiencing age-related cognitive conditions including dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Angela Williams, president and CEO of Easterseals, Inc., the national organization with which this 72-year-old Hartford-based organization is affiliated, commented, "Once again, we see Easterseals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut demonstrating the vision and leadership needed to create and deliver resources needed in the region."

For her part, Ms. Sharp has expressed excitement for taking the reins of an organization respected for its uniquely comprehensive approach and now poised for major growth. "The entire team at Easterseals is to be commended for their work, especially in these times when many nonprofit operations and leadership have been challenged by the pandemic. It is such a privilege to be able to become a driver in continuing to shape the future of an organization committed to removing barriers for people with disabilities, veterans and seniors so they can live meaningful and fulfilling lives."

At the request of the Board, current CEO Dr. Gouse has agreed to extend his involvement with Easterseals to serve as a consulting resource for Ms. Sharp during the leadership transition. Chair Williams commented, "As one of Connecticut's longest-seated nonprofit CEOs, Allen has been instrumental in taking us to this wonderful point in the organization's history. We appreciate his willingness to leverage those 26 years of experience to catalyze the new energy and leadership experience that Robin now brings to Easterseals Capital Region and Eastern Connecticut."

Ms. Sharp will be the fourth person to lead the organization. A resident of Wethersfield, she earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Brandeis University.

Bohan & Bradstreet assisted Easterseals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut and its Executive Search Committee of its Board, led by Mr. David Bedard.

About Easterseals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut

Overview of our life-changing 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization: For more than 70 years, award-winning and CARF-accredited Easterseals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut has been serving children, seniors, veterans and adults with disability and other special needs. Through its unique Veterans Rally Point services as well as its other services including Medical & Vocational Rehabilitation, Neuropsychology, Dementia Clinic, Supported Education, Adult Day Support and Social Enterprise Businesses, Easterseals rebuilds minds, bodies, and lives every day. Our mission is to provide exceptional services to ensure that all people with disabilities and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work, and play in their communities. All Abilities. Limitless Possibilities. Visit www.easterseals.com/hartford and www.veteransrallypoint.com to learn more.

About Easterseals

For more than 100 years, Easterseals has been the indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors and their families. Together, our 68 Affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5 million people annually through high-quality programs including autism services, early intervention, workforce development, adult day care and more. In schools, workplaces and communities, we are fostering environments where everyone is included and valued — making a real and positive impact on us all. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered. Learn more at www.easterseals.com.

