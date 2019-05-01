EastGroup Properties Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; GMS to Join S&P SmallCap 600
May 01, 2019, 17:55 ET
NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE: EGP) will replace The Ultimate Software Group Inc. (NASD: ULTI) in the S&P MidCap 400, and GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) will replace EastGroup Properties in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, May 7. Hellman & Friedman is acquiring Ultimate Software Group in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
EastGroup Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties. Headquartered in Ridgeland, MS, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Industrial REIT's Sub-Industry index.
GMS distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products. Headquartered in Tucker, GA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Trading Companies & Distributors Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the changes:
|
S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – May 7, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
EastGroup
Properties
|
Real Estate
|
Industrial REITs
|
DELETED
|
Ultimate
Software Group
|
Information Technology
|
Application Software
|
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – May 7, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
GMS
|
Industrials
|
Trading Companies &
Distributors
|
DELETED
|
EastGroup
Properties
|
Real Estate
|
Industrial REIT's
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
David Blitzer
Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com
S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com
Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices
Share this article