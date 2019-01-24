Eastman Naia™ brings sustainability to lingerie at Interfilière Paris

"Sustainable activism in the fashion world is finally coming out of the shadows and entering the mainstream dialogue," said Eastman Market Insights Leader Justin Coates, who co-hosted the conference entitled Empowering Lingerie's Uniqueness . "Our latest research into the minds of sustainably-minded consumers reveals a large demand for more sustainable material education across the consumer shopping journey."

At the forefront of sustainable activism is Calida, the Swiss underwear, sleepwear, loungewear and lifestyle brand, which adds styles to its MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX® label every season. Calida chose Naia™ cellulosic yarn for its new velour line because of the yarn's environmentally friendly manufacturing process and resource-efficient methods as well as its inherent attributes.

In addition to the new Calida line featured at Interfilière, JETS Australia selected Naia™ as a primary ingredient in breathable, moisture-wicking fabrications for its spring line of swimwear cover-ups. Both Calida and JETS collections are currently available in stores.

Due to the hypoallergenic nature of the yarn, fabrics made of Naia™ are skin friendly, quick drying and soft, with wrinkle recovery and pilling resistance. Naia™ blends well with other fibers and these combinations afford almost unlimited possibilities.

The bio-based yarn is developed with sustainably sourced wood pulp from managed pine and eucalyptus plantations and forests, resulting in no deforestation of ancient and endangered forests. Naia™ is produced in a closed-loop production process where safe solvents and water are recycled and reused, ensuring that Naia™ has a low tree-to-yarn carbon and water footprint.

Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA.

