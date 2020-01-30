Eastman's Shelley Porter to discuss company's chemical recycling innovations

In the 2:45 p.m. session titled "Recycling Innovations in the U.S.," corporate innovation leaders will share their latest advances in the recycling industry. Porter, who is responsible for leading Eastman's chemical recycling technology platform, will share success stories about her team's work to provide multiple circular solutions for waste plastic that is difficult to recycle today.

"The need for more environmentally sustainable materials in the world has reached a tipping point," Porter said. "With our technology platforms and capabilities, Eastman is positioned to make a difference."

Porter has been at Eastman since 1999, serving in various roles across the technology organization. Her background is in analytical chemistry, and she spent her first eight years with the company as a bench chemist before moving into leadership roles, including assignments in technical service, corporate analytical and corporate innovation. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in chemistry from Virginia Tech.

The Recycling Market Development Workshop is sponsored by the National Recycling Coalition, Keep America Beautiful, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Resource Recycling Systems.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2018 revenues of approximately $10 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit eastman.com.

Eastman in the circular economy

In 2019, Eastman became the first company to begin commercial-scale chemical recycling for a broad set of waste plastics that would otherwise be landfilled or, worse, wind up in the environment. Eastman Advanced Circular Recycling technologies will be able to process waste plastics traditional mechanical recycling methods cannot—including polyesters, polypropylene, polyethylene, and polystyrene—derived from a variety of sources, including single-use plastics, textiles, and carpet. These technologies provide a true circular solution of endless recycling for materials, allowing them to be reused repeatedly. For more information, visit eastman.eco.

Media contact:

Laura Mansfield, APR

Tombras

lmansfield@tombras.com

865.599.9968

Company contact:

Brad Lifford

blifford@eastman.com

423.229.6543

SOURCE Eastman

Related Links

www.eastman.com

