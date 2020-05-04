Eastside Distilling to Participate in 5th Annual Virtual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on May 12, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Lawrence Firestone, will host virtual meetings with investors during Oppenheimer's 5th Annual Virtual Emerging Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact their Oppenheimer representative. Alternatively, investors may also contact Lytham Partners at (602) 889-9700 or [email protected].

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Redneck Riviera Whiskeys, newly acquired Azuñia Tequilas, Burnside Whiskeys, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum, and Portland Potato Vodkas. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Bottling + Canning subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the Company on Twitter and Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

SOURCE Eastside Distilling, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eastsidedistilling.com

