Easy Breathe Donates BiLevels and Masks, Joining the Fight Against Coronavirus

Recently, they donated BiPAPs/BiLevels and other necessary supplies to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (MLKCH) in Los Angeles. By providing resources to the medical professionals on the front lines, Easy Breathe is expanding its company mission to help mitigate the burden on our healthcare system and improve the lives of people in the Greater Los Angeles Community.

Easy Breathe's donation to MLKCH included the following:

BiLevels/BiPAPs to help treat patients with milder cases of the virus

CPAP Masks to ensure proper usage of these machines

CPAP Filters to keep the patients' machines safe and clean

"The [machines Easy Breathe donated] will give us a welcome option in fighting COVID-19," said Debra Flores, Chief Nursing/Chief Operating Officer, who heads MLKCH's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Not every patient requires a ventilator but some of our patients still need help with breathing support. These machines fill that gap."

For Easy Breathe, helping customers with respiratory problems has always been part of the business. "Easy Breathe was founded to help improve people's lives through CPAP and BiLevel Therapy," says Nick Weiss, Founder and CEO of Easy Breathe. "Naturally, when we saw an opportunity to give back to the community and help our fellow Angelenos who are struggling with COVID-19, it was an easy decision for us."

About MLKCH

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital is an award-winning hospital serving one of the most medically-underserved areas in the nation. Since its opening in 2015, the hospital has garnered awards for its innovative approaches to quality, safety and patient satisfaction.

About Easy Breathe, Inc.

As a leader in online CPAP retail, Easy Breathe makes it easy for people with sleep apnea to get the supplies they need. Easy Breathe supports customers by working with insurance, developing original CPAP products, and giving personalized recommendations, making them the premier destination for CPAP advice and supplies.

