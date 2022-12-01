Easy Ice Buys Long-Time San Diego Business Cube Aire, Bringing Unique Ice Machine Subscription to New Market

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice , the only national provider of full-service ice machine subscription solutions, has acquired Cube Aire Refrigeration, an ice machine leasing and service company that has operated out of Lakeside, CA since 1957. This acquisition closes out a successful year for Easy Ice, during which the company expanded significantly.

"We are extremely excited to grow our presence in Southern California, a place 24 million people call home. Acquiring Cube Aire supports our goal of enhancing our customer density in the area, along with adding a branch location and service facility in a major California market," said Easy Ice CAO Darren Boruff. "Our technology, customer support systems, and industry-leading training protocols enable us to provide uninterrupted, quality service to Cube Aire customers through this transition and beyond."

Cube Aire has spent the last 65 years providing their customers in food service, hospitality, and catering with ice solutions. They became a Hoshizaki-exclusive company in 1982 and since then, have delivered that brand-specific expertise with pride. Their knowledge of Hoshizaki ice machines and commitment to excellent technical service makes them an ideal acquisition for Easy Ice, a company that shares both traits.

Since its inception in 2009, Easy Ice has achieved notable expansion through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions achieved through the intentional pursuit of ice machine leasing companies with similar standards of excellence, culture, and organizational directives. This alignment ensures both operational continuity and a consistent customer experience for the staff and customers of companies like Cube Aire during the transition period.

Easy Ice has increased its number of ice machines under management to over 30,000 units across 47 states. Other business developments in 2022 include the acquisition of Arctic Glacier's ice machine leasing division, Icesurance, in Los Angeles, CA and Thrifty Refrigeration and A/C in Fort Myers, FL; a state-of-the-art facility in Orlando, FL; and multiple executive-level hires. With aggressive growth targets and funds designated for future purchases, additional acquisitions should be expected in 2023.

About Easy Ice

Easy Ice, co-headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and Marquette, MI, is the national leader in the full-service ice machine subscription industry with warehouse and distribution facilities in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, and Orlando.

