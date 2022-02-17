Easy Ice Hires Chief Acquisitions Officer

PHOENIX, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, the national leader in the full-service ice machine leasing industry, has created an executive leadership position that will drive the company's continued nationwide growth and expansion into new markets. Easy Ice has hired Darren Boruff to fulfill the new role of chief acquisitions officer.

Since 2010, Easy Ice has acquired 12 local and regional commercial ice machine service companies across the country, helping owners to successfully exit while preserving the legacy of their companies. With aggressive growth targets and funds designated for future purchases, more acquisitions will be announced in 2022 and beyond.

"Darren's track record of creating significant growth for companies will enable us to capture market share and deliver an elevated customer experience nationwide," said Easy Ice CEO Mark Hangen. "He is skilled at leading successful acquisitions, factoring in both companies' standards of excellence, culture, and organizational goals. His detailed planning and foresight results in operational continuity, seamless integration of new team members, and a consistent customer experience,"

Boruff brings 31 years' experience to the CAO role and will lead efforts to increase Easy Ice's presence across the U.S. Prior to joining Easy Ice, Boruff served as vice president of business development, strategy, and finance at Reddy Ice where he created revenue growth initiatives and managed the merger and acquisition processes, including strategy and deal rationale, cultivation, due diligence, negotiations, and integration.

"Easy Ice is a leader in technological expertise, training standards, and customer service," said Boruff. "We often find that well-run businesses don't have a sufficient supply of growth capital, so they stall out. We're looking for opportunities to make the investment to help the company grow and thrive. I'm excited to drive acquisitions that will bring our brand of excellence to key markets across the country."

Over the past several years, Easy Ice has grown organically as well as through acquisitions of established, respected companies in the ice machine leasing industry. Recent developments include a new branch in Orlando, FL, a new refurbishment facility and national training center in Lenexa, KS, and multiple executive-level hires.

Easy Ice, co-headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and Marquette, MI, is the national leader in the full-service ice machine subscription industry with warehouse and distribution facilities in Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, and Orlando. Since its founding in 2009, the company has rapidly grown its ice machines under management to 25,000 units across 47 states. The Easy Ice commercial ice machine subscription programs include installation, cleaning, preventive maintenance, repairs, and backup ice. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com.

