Easy Season® Mid-Week Trips on Florida's Historic Coast Help Visitors Extend Summer

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just because summer is coming to an end doesn't mean it's the end of vacations. On Florida's Historic Coast, this is the Easy Season®. Cooler weather and smaller crowds make this a great time for visitors to extend their summer and enjoy some new experiences, such as learning to surf or fly-fish, or adventures like swimming with dolphins and zip-lining over crocs. There are a variety of unique, authentic experiences visitors can pack into a two- or three-day, mid-week trip to St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra Beaches. Here are a few mid-week itineraries to consider:

Inns & Outdoors

Visitors can stay at a historic inn in the nation's oldest city, such as St. Francis Inn or The Collector Luxury Inn & Gardens to take advantage of the St. Augustine Historic Inns' Extended Play packages offered through September. They can spend a morning kayaking along the historic waterfront with St. Augustine Eco Tours, paddle boarding on the river with Anastasia Watersports and enjoying a picnic at Anastasia State Park. In the evening, they can enjoy a sunset cruise on Schooner Freedom followed by dinner at O.C. White's Seafood & Spirits.

Mi Casa es Su Casa

Hispanic culture is alive and well in St. Augustine. Visitors can celebrate this heritage with a stay at Casa de Suenos Bed & Breakfast Inn or Casa Monica Resort & Spa, then take a leisurely stroll to enjoy an impressive charcuterie and boutique wines at Casa de Vino 57. After a visit to the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument they can attend the Hispanic Heritage Film Festival at The Corazon Cinema and Cafe. To top it off, a feast on Paella "a la Valenciana" as they sip on sangria at Columbia Restaurant.

Girlfriend Getaway

Visitors will enjoy a stay at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club or the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa where they'll be pampered at one of the resort spas. A private golf or tennis lesson with a pro will keep them on their toes. Later, a visit to the latest art exhibits at the Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach, then a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall is a highlight. While spending an afternoon in Historic St. Augustine they can participate in the Tasting Tour's Taco Tuesday tour, then enjoy a sunset cruise from Vilano Beach with Red Boat Tours.

Visit www.floridashistoriccoast.com/blog/mid-week-mini-trips for more itinerary suggestions for all kinds of travelers and interests.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. For more information call 1.800.653.2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com. Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast @ViajaSanAgustin Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine and Facebook.com/ViajaSanAgustin and Twitter @FlHistoricCoast.

Contacts:

Barbara Golden, 904-209-4425

BGolden@FloridasHistoricCoast.com

Leticia Martin, 904-209-4424

LMartin@FloridasHistoricCoast.com

SOURCE Florida's Historic Coast

Related Links

http://www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com

