Easy Spirit Shoesgiving and Move For Others Campaign For Holiday 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Easy Spirit has launched #Move For Others, an activation that celebrates women helping those in need. As an extension of #Move For Others, Easy Spirit has also debuted "Shoesgiving," which gives back to customers through special perks and giveaways, and gives back to the community through product and financial donations to underprivileged women.

The Easy Spirit team delivering shoes to Dorot clients as a part of Shoesgiving. (PRNewsfoto/Easy Spirit) (PRNewsfoto/Easy Spirit)

Move For™ Others

Following a brand relaunch across all channels, each month, Easy Spirit highlights our customers from all walks of life and we talk to them about what they #MoveFor. For the holiday season, we will #MoveFor Others, profiling women doing incredible work for their communities and sharing their stories on both easyspirit.com and our social channels. Past activations have included spotlighting nurses, teachers, social justice advocates and more.

#MoveFor Others spotlights the following women:

Vy Higginsen and Ahmaya Knoelle of Mama Foundation For The Arts; a Harlem-based foundation striving to present, preserve, and promote the history and fundamentals of gospel, jazz, and R&B music for current and future generations. The foundation has established a cultural space in Harlem where youth and adults have access to quality training and employment as performing artists at no cost.

Lisa Gurwitch , President of Delivering Good; an organization that has provided more than $1.8 billion worth of new products like clothing, shoes, and homegoods to those affected by poverty and natural disasters

, President of Delivering Good; an organization that has provided more than worth of new products like clothing, shoes, and homegoods to those affected by poverty and natural disasters Lillian Gonzalez , Director at Graham Windham, an organization that strives to make a difference with children, youth and families who are overcoming some of life's most difficult challenges and obstacles, by providing each child with a strong foundation for life: a safe, loving, permanent family and the opportunity and preparation to thrive in school and in the world.

Shoesgiving

In an effort to celebrate comfort as a universal need, Easy Spirit has debuted "Shoesgiving," a series of customer perks, shoe giveaways and charitable donations throughout the month of November.

To kick off the initiative, Easy Spirit, along with the Delivering Good team distributed footwear to the women at DOROT on November 14th. DOROT is an NYC-based nonprofit organization whose goal is to alleviate social isolation among the elderly and provide services to help them live independently. The Easy Spirit team toured the community center and handed out shoes that were donated through Delivering Good, to members of the program. Delivering Good is a nonprofit organization that unites retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals to support people affected by poverty and tragedy through new product donations.

On November 27th, known internationally online as Giving Tuesday, Easy Spirit will donate one pair of shoes for every pair purchased on easyspirit.com, up to 4,000 pairs to Delivering Good.

Throughout the month of November, fans on Instagram and Facebook will receive extra shopping perks and the chance to win free shoes. On November 29th, 10 winners will be selected to win shoes of their choice by following @easyspiritofficial on Instagram or liking Easy Spirit on Facebook and saying what they're thankful for.

Easy Spirit Re-Launch

With a heritage of comfort that began in the 1980s after the NYC Transit strike, Easy Spirit is positioned as a leader in comfortable design. With refreshed collections and a focus on legacy best-sellers. While remaining true to its core design values of comfort and ease, Easy Spirit has expanded its assortment to include modernized silhouettes across athletic, casual and dress categories, improved materials and technology for comfort and fit, and updated iconic styles. The collection serves the brand's loyal comfort-seeking customer base and attracts new customers across a broad spectrum of personal interests and lifestyles of those who prioritize comfort.

The Easy Spirit collection is available for purchase at easyspirit.com and at major department stores, with price points ranging from $49-$89.

About Marc Fisher Footwear Company

Established in 2005, Marc Fisher Footwear company is a leading full-service, product-driven fashion footwear company with knowledge and expertise in design, sales, sourcing, distribution and marketing – all with dedicated and strategic direction for each brand within the portfolio, which includes Easy Spirit, Nine West, GUESS, G by Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Tretorn, indigo rd., Bandolino, Unisa, and Sigerson Morrison along with the namesake brands – Marc Fisher and Marc Fisher LTD. Our diverse portfolio of globally recognized brands – available domestically and internationally via wholesale and retail channels – consistently meets the widest range of consumers' fashion footwear needs, from classic to contemporary, sport to dress, men's to women's. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with showrooms in New York City, Marc Fisher Footwear is sold worldwide through department stores, specialty stores and e-commerce channels.

SOURCE Easy Spirit