Easy Tiger's Community Challenge Delivers 10,000 Loaves in Record Time

"We are overwhelmed by Austin's enthusiastic response to this program, particularly from our dedicated customer base, as well as new friends who have found they can nourish someone in need through Easy Tiger," says Mike Stitt, CEO of Easy Tiger. "We initially thought it would take at least 60 days to raise donations to bake 10,000 Community Loaves, but we've achieved it in 40 days. That's the power of this amazing community, working together." He continues, "Since we started the challenge, demand at local food banks has spiked further and thousands more need extra support to put food on the table. This community effort is even more meaningful now, and we will continue this program."

Easy Tiger will continue to ramp its wholesale bakery and bread production. Since the start of the pandemic, it has supplied Central Texas H-E-B grocery stores with fresh bread daily and continues to supply fresh bread to Whole Foods Market, Randalls, Fresh Plus, and other grocery and restaurant partners. In addition, Easy Tiger will resume distribution to local area restaurants and hotels as phased reopenings begin in May.

Easy Tiger will continue to cover all labor and fixed costs to bake and deliver each loaf it produces, and the company is asking for community support to help pay for flour and other essential ingredients to make the bread.

How you can get involved:

and order for curbside pick-up, delivery or nationwide delivery. Donate a "Community Loaf" ($3) when ordering; add as many as you'd like.

when ordering; add as many as you'd like. Easy Tiger will deliver fresh-baked loaves daily to charitable organizations.

At-home baking enthusiasts can join the Easy Tiger Bread Winners Facebook group and start baking extra loaves to safely deliver Community Loaves for those in need.

Easy Tiger is known for its jovial beer gardens on 6th Street in downtown Austin and at The LINC in North Austin, but the company is serious when it comes to food safety. Easy Tiger's newest flagship location at The LINC includes a 6,000 square foot bakery facility, one of the only Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP Certified) bakeries in Austin. GMP is a rigorous food safety certification program where manufacturers must pass a 636-point audit on health and safety in manufacturing processes and facility management. The LINC bakery continues to operate to bake bread for Central Texans.

To donate $3 to feed a family in need, visit www.easytigerusa.com today.

Easy Tiger was founded in Austin, Texas in 2012. Today the company has three locations for its bake shop and beer garden concepts in Downtown Austin (709 E 6th Street, Austin, TX 78701, on Waller Creek), in North Austin (6406 N Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Austin, TX 78752, at The LINC) and in Cedar Park (5001 183 Toll Road, Building A, Ste 100, Cedar Park, TX 78613, inside Whole Foods Market). Easy Tiger also operates a fresh daily wholesale bakery business, supplying bread to hundreds of partners including Annie's Cafe, Austin Country Club, Epicerie, Foodheads, Fresh Plus, Olive and June, Cipollina, Biderman's Deli, Second Bar and Kitchen, North Italia, Parkside, Four Seasons Austin, Hotel Van Zandt, H-E-B, Whole Foods Market, Randalls and many more. Easy Tiger has employed hundreds in Austin and sources its premium artisan flours and ingredients from local and ethical suppliers. In November 2019, Austin Chronicle readers awarded Easy Tiger Best Bakery, Best Patio and Best Happy Hour in Austin. In January 2020, Easy Tiger was featured on PBS tasteMAKERS. Easy Tiger was recently named, "One of America's Best Bread Bakeries," by the Food Network and Head Doughpuncher David Norman is a 2020 nominee for the prestigious James Beard Award. For more information on the award-winning Easy Tiger experience, visit our website at www.easytigerusa.com today!

