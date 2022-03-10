Easy Vitamin Plan Teams Up with Walmart to Offer Personalized Vitamin Plans to their customers at affordable prices. Tweet this

"At Walmart, we are focused on expanding our broad assortment of wellness and personal care products from trusted, brands at affordable prices, helping our customers live better and feel their best," said Julie Barber, Senior Vice President of Health & Wellness Merchandising, Walmart U.S. "Individualized wellness plans may feel unattainable at times, which is why we're delighted to offer Easy Vitamin Plan services on Walmart.com, helping make personalized vitamin programs more accessible for all."

To learn more about Easy Vitamin Plan or to take the free nutritional assessment, please visit The Wellness Hub at Walmart.com.

About Easy Vitamin Plan™

Easy Vitamin Plan™, creates science-backed, uniquely personalized vitamin programs. Each customized program uses high-quality, bioavailable ingredients, delivered to customers' doorsteps. The proprietary algorithm used for the assessments is based on scientific research reviewed by the company's team of nutrition specialists with over 70 years of combined experience in Natural Foods Industry, and factors in diet, lifestyle and individual needs to deliver vitamin and supplement recommendations as unique as the consumer.

Easy Vitamin Plan is available only in the US. To learn more, please visit:

https://easyvitaminplan.com/walmart-evp.

SOURCE Easy Vitamin Plan