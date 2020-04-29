Easy Ways to Save Money on Your Electric Bill While Working from Home According to Nexamp

BOSTON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the current environment, with advisories to maintain social distancing, working from home has become the new normal. Once viewed as a convenience, working from home now has many residents facing higher electric bills as they run more electronics, keep more lights on and maintain comfortable temperatures throughout the day.

Fortunately, there are ways to keep electricity costs under control and even reduce monthly expenses while working from home. Some of the obvious first steps are to turn lights off when leaving a room, warming or cooling spaces only as needed, unplugging unused electronic equipment and installing energy efficient light bulbs and appliances.

The next step is to explore alternative energy sources that both support the growth of clean energy and reduce electricity costs. One option is rooftop solar, an attractive solution for those who own a home, have the right roof or location, long-term plans to stay and the resources to invest in a system. But what about those who don't have a sunny roof, or the money to invest upfront, or even those who rent and don't have the option to install their own solar panels?

Community solar, available in many states and growing quickly, enables anyone to benefit from the savings of solar power without investing any money or installing any equipment. Community solar farms generate clean, renewable electricity that is fed directly to the local power grid. Participants in a community solar project share in the value of the electricity generated and that value is applied as credits to the participant's regular utility bill. Participants then pay the community solar company for the value of the credit minus a fixed discount, leading to savings on electricity costs. With community solar, program participants easily can save 10% or more on their monthly electricity costs.

With many community solar programs in the market, there are several important features to consider before enrolling. First, look for a program with no enrollment fees, no credit check, no cancellation fees and flexible payment options. This is especially important right now when budgets are tight. Second, look for a provider that owns and operates its solar farms for the life of the project. It's reassuring to know the company you sign up with is the company you can call later if you have questions. Finally, check customer reviews for the provider online before enrolling to be sure you're making a good choice.

The work-from-home trend is not new, but is one that certainly is impacting more professionals today. Settling into the routine takes time, and getting used to incrementally higher utility bills can be a difficult adjustment. However, with attention to efficiency, changes in habits and access to a reputable community solar program, consumers can bring their monthly costs down.

Nexamp, founded by two U.S. military veterans more than a decade ago, provides community solar solutions to homeowners, renters, small business owners and non-profit groups, helping customers lower their electric costs and support clean energy in their communities. With no upfront costs or credit check, the option to cancel for any reason with no fee, and a variety of payment options, Community Solar with Nexamp is an ideal fit for individuals of all economic backgrounds.

Working from home shouldn't break the bank, and with the right moves, consumers now have the option to save money, support clean energy in their community and get involved in the solar revolution. For more information, please visit www.nexamp.com/community-solar.

