EasyRentCars Shortlisted for Travolution's Best on the Road Award

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Online car hire comparison platform, EasyRentCars, has announced that it has been shortlisted as a finalist for Travolution's Best on the Road Award.

Travolution awards recognise examples of the most innovative and exciting work in digital travel. The Best on the Road award is given to the car hire or transfer operator that best demonstrates its expertise and success in the ground transportation sector. Judges will be looking for the website or mobile app that is outstanding in its approach and excels in providing the customer with what they want.

One of the founders of the EasyRentCars, Ken said, "We are proud to be listed among the most elite in our sector. We are even more elated that our effort to simplify car hire for travellers has not gone on noticed. Our goal is to offer our customers even more value and convenience with our seamless booking process and our outstanding customer service."

Launched in 2017, EasyRentCars is focused on simplifying the way travellers search for the best car rental services deals around the globe. The company partners with over 900 car hire companies at over 100,000 locations in more than 200 countries worldwide to provide easy, affordable car hire solutions for travellers. Users of the platform can secure rates from as low as $1 per day from top car hire companies like Hertz Car Rental, Avis, Thrifty, Budget, Europe Car, Enterprise and more.

EasyRentCars has made great strides since its launch one year ago. But it's not the affordable rates that make this company so popular. It's the peace of mind they offer to travellers who might need to cancel last minute or are annoyed by credit card fees. EasyRentCars offers free cancellations and a best price guarantee and does not charge credit card transaction fees. Best of all, the company offers a price drop guarantee protector- an innovative feature in the car hire industry that allows registered members of EasyRentCars to lock in savings if the total price of their car rental drops.

One customer, Amiet Bholasing summed up his experience on Trustpilot. He said, "Great experience. Price drop protector is a great feature. Takes away from me checking if the price dropped on bookings which I've always done after my original bookings."



The Travolution Awards ceremony is scheduled for Monday, November 19, 2018 at Troxy, London. For further information about EasyRentCars, visit: https://www.easyrentcars.com.

SOURCE EasyRentCars

Related Links

https://www.easyrentcars.com

