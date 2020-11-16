Eat Beyond Global Holdings to Commence Trading on the CSE Under the Symbol "EATS"

Eat Beyond to commence trading on November 17, announces initial portfolio companies and investment committee

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that it has received approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The common shares will commence trading under the trading symbol "EATS" on November 17, 2020.

"We created Eat Beyond to make it easy to invest in the future of food, and provide retail investors with access to the very best companies in the sector. The space has seen enormous interest from the market for brands such as Beyond Meat, but that was really just the tip of the iceberg. The diverse range of innovation taking place in this sector is staggering," said Patrick Morris, CEO of Eat Beyond.

Eat Beyond is the first investment issuer in Canada focused solely on identifying and acquiring equity in diverse global companies in this sector, which includes plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

Current Portfolio Companies:

The Very Good Food Company: Plant-based food technology company that designs, develops, produces, distributes and sells a variety of plant-based meat and other food alternatives including The Very Good Butcher products.

Eat JUST Inc: A food technology company and the makers of JUST Egg. JUST products are currently available in most major grocery chains in the United States and for purchase online via Amazon Prime Now, Amazon Fresh, Instacart and Walmart.

TurtleTree Pte. Ltd: TurtleTree is recreating the full composition, functionality and taste of milk using the latest cutting-edge innovation. It aims to disrupt this multi-billion-dollar industry while reducing its carbon footprint and providing millions with access to safer, reliable and higher quality dairy products.

Nabati Foods Inc: A plant-based company established in 2014, creating delicious plant-based foods including chocolate, deserts and cheese. All products are certified gluten-free, soy-free, certified kosher, and certified vegan. Nabati is based in Edmonton, Alberta and serves the North American Market.

SingCell Tx Pte Ltd: SingCell is building a scalable, clean meat-manufacturing platform in Singapore to enable global alternative meat companies to access Asia-Pacific and global markets.

Good Natured: A publicly traded company producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of over 385 eco-friendly, plant-based food packaging for home and business products, food packaging, restaurant/takeout containers, medical, and industrial supplies.

Greenspace Brands Inc: A Canadian-based brand ideation team that develops, markets and sells premium natural food products across North America. GreenSpace owns Love Child, a producer of 100% organic food for infants and toddlers, and Central Roast, a clean snacking brand.

The Team:

Don Robinson, Director: Mr. Robinson's experience includes leadership roles with industry giants including Mars Inc., Mars Canada, CARA Operations Ltd., and Kraft/Nabisco.

Patrick Morris, CEO: Over the last 15 years Mr. Morris has taken numerous companies public and has also successfully raised funds for microcap companies and executed on corporate development strategies.

Lloyd Lockhart, Investment Committee: Co-founder of Choices Market with 46 years of grocery retail experience. He grew Choices to over one hundred million dollars per year in sales.

Diane Jang, Investment Committee: Diane has over 29 years of business experience and was formerly CEO and Director of Hempco Food and Fiber Inc, President at Sunrise Soya Foods and General Manager at Earth's Own Food Co Inc.

Alan Linder, Investment Committee: Alan has over 30 years of experience in the natural/organic food business managing food distribution across both North America and Asia, including 25 years with United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI).

In connection with the CSE listing, the Company also announces that 2,710,000 incentive stock options were granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan"). The options have an exercise price of $0.50 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years unless terminated pursuant to the terms of the Option Plan. The options and any shares issued upon exercise thereof will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant.

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

