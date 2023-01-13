RYE BROOK, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat Clean Bro celebrates 10 years of excellence! A concept that started off small in Jamie Giovinazzo's, founder and president of Eat Clean Bro, friend's kitchen in 2013, has turned into what is now becoming an empire. Now serving 15 states, with kitchens and facilities in NJ and GA, Eat Clean Bro has become a convenient service that is designed to bring healthy chef-prepared meals right to your front door. Over the years, Jamie has made great connections along the way that has influenced the company greatly. Eat Clean Bro has been able to grow a large celebrity and influencer clientele that has allowed them to grow as a company. Since the beginning, Eat Clean Bro has always taken pride in giving back which has allowed them to partner with organizations, nonprofits, and charities that give back to the community. They are grateful to be able to make an impact on others while promoting a healthy lifestyle through food. Eat Clean Bro takes pride in addressing the concerns of potential long term health problems by removing processed foods and chemicals from your diet and preparing all their meals with fresh and natural ingredients. While eating clean isn't always easy, Eat Clean Bro has made it that much easier for all its customers for the past decade and will continue to do so.

Eat Clean Bro Celebrates Their 10 Year Anniversary!

"While this is our 10-year anniversary, this is only the beginning! We are grateful for the past decade and cannot wait to see what the future holds for Eat Clean Bro." - Jamie Giovinazzo, President, and Founder of Eat Clean Bro

About Eat Clean Bro:

Serving 15 States, with kitchens in NJ and GA, Eat Clean Bro is a convenient service that is designed to bring chef-prepared meals right to your front door. They address the concerns of potential long­ term health problems by removing processed food, chemicals, and preservatives from your diet and preparing your meals FRESH with all natural ingredients. Whether you are looking to lose weight, live a clean and healthy life, or build lean muscle mass through a natural diet, their service has a line of meals to fit any lifestyle.

