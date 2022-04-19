Eat Happy Kitchen Introduces No Sugar Added, Gluten-Free Line of Organically Sourced Spice Blends

New product line delivers authentic, filler-free flavoring options that promote clean eating and healthy living for health-conscious consumers

SANTA YNEZ, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eat Happy Kitchen, manufacturer of small-batch, organically sourced, gluten-free and no sugar added food products, today announced the introduction of a new line of spice blends to its growing portfolio of clean food products. The initial line of Eat Happy Kitchen Organic Spices, which is designed to simplify meal prep for health-conscious families, includes three varieties: BBQ Dust, Taco Seasoning and The Dill Ranch Seasoning.

The spice blends have been carefully crafted by Eat Happy Kitchen founder and CEO Anna Vocino. Each blend is based on recipes featured in Vocino's bestselling Eat Happy cookbook series. True to the foundational mission of Eat Happy Kitchen, the spice blends are gluten-free, have no sugar added, and are completely free of any fillers or anti-caking agents.

"We launched our line of spices with these specific blends because they truly make life easier for health-conscious home cooks looking to save time and aggravation in the kitchen," said Vocino. "Ensuring that we created a product that was true to its promise extended the production timeline. However, the result was worth waiting for. We have delivered an extraordinarily flavorful variety of healthy spice blends from a brand you can trust."

Additional information about the spice blends and how they can be used is featured below. Nutrition information can be found on each item's product page.

BBQ Dust

A smoky, savory blend that's designed to be sprinkled liberally over brisket, ribs, steaks, fish, chicken, chops, and vegetables. BBQ Dust is designed to work with the fire of your grill to bring the flavor of meats, fish, and vegetables to life.

Taco Seasoning

This is the same recipe Anna has been making in her kitchen for more than 25 years. The Taco Seasoning is a blend of savory, earthy, and spicy flavors. Perfect to mix with ground meat, roasts, eggs, dips, and shredded chicken.

The Dill Ranch Seasoning

The Dill Ranch Seasoning is an organic seasoning that can be used to create a dip for snacks or parties, or it can be thinned out with milk to make it into a creamy dressing. The Dill Ranch Seasoning can also be added to chicken and fish before grilling, or sprinkled over steamed or roasted vegetables, or added to homemade tartar sauce for extra flavor.

Each canister of Eat Happy Kitchen Organic Spice Blends is shelf stable for 24 months.

Eat Happy Kitchen Spice Blends are packaged in upcycled, sustainable food-grade packaging. Every part of the fully recyclable packaging is made in the USA.

Eat Happy Kitchen Organic Spice Blends are available to order individually, or in variety packs directly from Eat Happy Kitchen. To learn more about Eat Happy Kitchen, and to order Eat Happy Kitchen products, please visit www.eathappykitchen.com.

About Eat Happy Kitchen



Eat Happy Kitchen is a natural food manufacturing company founded by Anna Vocino, author of the bestselling cookbooks Eat Happy and Eat Happy Too. The organization was founded with the primary mission of making foods with the highest quality organic ingredients, always gluten free, and with no sugar added. The company's products currently include a line of three different gluten-free, no sugar added sauces. Additional products are in development and will be introduced soon. More information about Eat Happy Kitchen can be found at www.eathappykitchen.com.

