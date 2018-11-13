Eat Healthier Flavorful Favorites with New Healthy Italian Cookbook

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In continuation of its commitment to promoting health and wellness in people's everyday lives, today Transamerica Center for Health Studies® (TCHS) released its Healthier Traditions: Italian Cookbook to facilitate healthy eating habits year-round, which is now available for users to download online for free. This marks the fourth edition of the TCHS Healthier Traditions Cookbook series, with previous free versions including healthier takes on Soul Food, Regional American Classics and Traditional Mexican dishes.

According to the Sixth Annual Consumer Healthcare Survey from TCHS, Stressed Out: Americans and Healthcare, a majority of Americans (62 percent) report having a chronic illness, and "making personal health changes" (37 percent) came up in their top three health-related priorities. The 18 Italian classics featured in this new edition were crafted and reviewed by registered dietitians, with the expectation that making simple substitutions to traditional recipes can improve diet and increase overall wellbeing.

"A month into the new year, many people are looking for ways to maintain new resolutions centered on making healthy lifestyle changes, and that starts with diet and exercise," says Hector De La Torre, executive director of TCHS. "Consciously thinking about the ingredients in meals and knowing that healthier, equivalent options exist can inspire thoughtful choices and help make sticking to health-conscious routines less daunting."

To develop the new cookbook, TCHS partnered once again with Christina Badaracco, MPH, RD, an enthusiast of Italian cuisine, culture, and helping people make connections between food and health. The cookbook includes interesting historical facts on the origins of some classic Italian dishes, while informing people how ingredient substitutions can have a lasting impact on their health by incorporating those changes into their diet in other ways.

"Italian food is a favorite for so many Americans, yet we often rely on restaurants and food companies to make the dishes or decide which ingredients to use, which are not always the healthiest," said Badaracco. "What makes Italian food special is the fresh and healthy Mediterranean ingredients, which should be chosen with care. The recipes for favorite dishes in this cookbook are accessible to home cooks with easy-to-incorporate tweaks to make them healthier, but still as delicious as ever."

"With each free cookbook, we remind people that it does not always require extreme food restrictions or sacrificing your favorite ingredients in order to stay healthy," said De La Torre. "We have traditional recipes like Lasagne and Bolognese, which substitute some of the meat for mushrooms and lentils, so the dish is still just as hearty and flavorful, but higher in nutrients. We also offer alternative takes on desserts like Tiramisu – with less saturated fat and more fiber."

Cooking videos for selected recipes from the cookbook are featured on the TCHS YouTube Channel. Home cooks can follow along when making their favorite Italian dishes including Antipasto Salad, Mushroom Farrotto, Bolognese, Socca Pizza with Pesto and Roasted Vegetables, Panzanella Caponata, Minestrone, Cauliflower Alfredo, and Cannoli. The channel also features videos of Soul Food and Regional American recipes from previous Healthier Traditions editions.

For TCHS, everyday health and wellness starts with small changes which can lead to lasting positive change in people's lives. TCHS remains committed to empowering consumers to achieve the best outcomes in their personal health and wellness. Please visit the TCHS website to download this cookbook for free and browse previous Healthier Traditions cookbooks, Soul Food, Regional American Classics, and Traditional Mexican.

ABOUT TRANSAMERICA CENTER FOR HEALTH STUDIES

Transamerica Center for Health Studies® (TCHS) – a division of Transamerica Institute ® (TI) – is focused on empowering consumers and employers to achieve the best value and protection from their health coverage, as well as the best outcomes in their personal health and wellness. TCHS engages with the American public through national surveys, its website, research findings and consumer guidance. TCHS also collaborates with healthcare experts and organizations that are equally focused on health coverage and personal health and wellness. TI is a nonprofit, private foundation funded by contributions from Transamerica Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, as well as unaffiliated third parties. None of the contributors are major medical insurers. TCHS and TI and their representatives cannot give ERISA, tax, or legal advice, and TCHS is not an agent of any government agency including, but not limited to, state or federal health benefit Exchanges. This material is provided for informational purposes only. TCHS and its representatives are not registered brokers, navigators, applicant assistors, or promoters. Although care has been taken in preparing this material and presenting it accurately, TCHS disclaims any express or implied warranty as to the accuracy of any material contained herein and any liability with respect to it. For more information, please visit TCHS at www.transamericacenterforhealthstudies.org.

