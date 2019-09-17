Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation Joins Forces with GoDaddy to Launch New Website

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, and Ayesha and Stephen Curry today launched a new website for Eat. Learn. Play., the foundation the Curry's launched together in July 2019. Together, they will debut the website as the online home for the new Bay Area-based charity that provides opportunities and resources to low-income families through core programs focused on nutrition, education and physical activity.

Eat. Learn. Play.'s new website (www.eatlearnplay.org), built using the new GoDaddy Websites + Marketing product, creates a centralized place for supporters, volunteers, and others wanting to make a difference in children's lives, to learn more about the charity and get involved.

The new website includes an online store with apparel featuring custom Eat. Learn. Play. designs by Oaklandish, an Oakland-based organization whose mission is to spread "local love" by way of civic pride-evoking apparel, while creating quality inner-city jobs and giving back to the community. The apparel includes tees, long-sleeved shirts, hoodies and accessories by Under Armour, an Eat. Learn. Play. partner. All proceeds from merchandise sales will go to the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

"The mission and potential long-term impacts of Eat. Learn. Play. are extremely important to our family," Ayesha said. "Raising awareness is a critical step when building a global organization and our new website in partnership with GoDaddy will resonate with anyone interested in helping us accomplish our goals."

"GoDaddy is proud to partner with Ayesha to help launch the new Eat. Learn. Play. website," said GoDaddy Chief Marketing Officer Fara Howard. "We're passionate about helping people bring their ideas online and connect with the world around them. The new Eat. Learn. Play. website will be a powerful tool to further the foundation's mission and build an online community to help low-income families."

GoDaddy and Ayesha Curry last partnered to launch Ayesha's lifestyle and brand website, Homemade, earlier this year. Part of GoDaddy's "Make the World You Want" campaign, Ayesha was featured as one of several GoDaddy customers who had the courage to turn their dreams into successful ventures and inspirational movements.

About Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation

Founded by three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry and entrepreneur, host and The New York Times bestselling author Ayesha Curry, Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation seeks to unlock the human potential of every child. Focused on youth in underserved communities, the foundation's programs are anchored around three core values vital to a successful childhood: nutrition, education and physical activity. As emerging figures in the tech and food spaces, the Curry family is committed to increasing access to quality education for K-12 students, driving innovation and creativity and paving the way for bright futures. Eat. Learn. Play.'s education focus furthermore extends through college completion with a goal to close the graduation gap between low-income and minority students and their peers. The foundation's localized programs provide nutritious food for children in low-income neighborhoods to reduce childhood hunger, the tools to learn about holistic wellness and environments for safe play. In working with community partners across the country, Eat. Learn. Play. is committed to collaboratively improving lives for today's youth generation.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 19 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.

