"Eat Moringa, Support Africa": Moringa Wellness Explores U.S Partnerships For Its Moringa Tree-infused Health Foods With A Cause

ORLANDO, Fla., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moringa Wellness brand of moringa health food products is taking on poverty and sustainability in Africa, asking the global community to 'eat moringa support Africa'. Through its Sustainable Environment Education Program (SEEP) it's helping school children in Africa afford books and education programs. SEEP also supports the environment as the company plans to grow as many trees in Zambia as is needed to assist in the deforestation issue which is due to the cutting down of trees to make money.

"The ethos of our company is making a difference and to be involved in causes we know can effect change. Moringa Wellness health foods and our sustainability program give consumers an easy choice for healthy snacks that gives directly to Africa's education and environment," said Davie Collett, CEO of Moringa Wellness.

Moringa Wellness has partnered up with the Nayamba School to provide both funding for skills training after schooling as well as providing very much needed nutrition at school for the children. It's a school on the farm of the CEO of the company where 365 children study for free. In addition to the trees and planting programs it supports local Zambia lion rehabilitation programs, an elephant rescue program and the "Save the Rhino" campaign.

Starting Monday, Moringa Wellness will be attending the ECRM in Orlando to present its line of healthy and nutritious snacks to large retailers in hopes of reaching the U.S. consumers.

"We believe the American consumers are going to love the taste and the ethos of the company," said Chloe Sommers, spokesperson for Moringa Wellness. "It's food people can feel good about buying for its health and sustainability benefits. There are a lot of food and clothing brands that say they are giving back but we are on the ground in these countries helping the students, plants and animals and you can see it documented on our social media."

SOURCE Moringa Wellness

Related Links

https://www.moringa-wellness.com

