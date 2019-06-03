EAT (RED) SAVE LIVES - Keeping Heat On The AIDS Fight This June

Companies and culinary collaborators including Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza, Dana's Bakery, Alessi, Amazon, PopSockets, and AirAsia, as well as (RED)'s chef ambassadors are coming together to help raise money and awareness for the fight, because AIDS is still a crisis and a preventable, treatable disease that killed more than 1 million people last year. Doubling impact, every dollar raised during June will be matched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, up to $150,000.

Throughout the month of June and in the lead-up to the Global Fund's Sixth Replenishment in October, food fans can get involved the following ways:

Blaze fires-up the fight!

Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza will offer its' signature Red Vine pizza as the '(RED) Vine' in each of the company's 330 restaurants throughout North America, donating $1 each time a guest enjoys a signature (RED) Vine pizza and a cold drink, contributing up to $50,000 to (RED)'s fight against AIDS. In addition to generating funds for (RED), guests will earn double flames on each order of a (RED) Vine and drink when they scan their Blaze Pizza app.

Crafted with dough made from scratch in-restaurant daily, Blaze Pizza's (RED) Vine features fresh ovalini mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan, basil, red sauce and is topped with an olive oil drizzle. Blaze offers a selection of cold drinks, such as its signature Blood Orange Lemonade, seasonal aguas frescas, and a variety of fountain drinks.

EAT (RED) SAVE LIVES takes to the skies

AirAsia has partnered with (RED) Chef Ambassador, Hong Thaimee, to bring a brand new delicious (RED) Burger to the Santan inflight menu this summer. With a sauce and patty inspired by Hong's Chiang Mai roots served on a fluffy, beetroot bun, a portion of each burger sold will go towards the Global Fund.

(RED) chef ambassador, Hong Thaimee, said; "I recently traveled with (RED) to see Global Fund programs at work in Zambia - and the impact is really remarkable. When you meet mothers, whose children have been born HIV-free thanks to the life-saving pills funded by (RED), the importance of supporting this fight becomes clearer than ever. So, I'm really excited to be teaming up with (RED) and their partner, AirAsia, with my very special burger that will raise money to help save more lives."

What is black and white and (RED) all over?

For the second year, Dana's Bakery is turning (RED) to support the fight to end AIDS. Turning their delicious black and white cookies '(RED)' for the month of June, for every box of six black and white cookies purchased, Dana's Bakery will donate $2 to the Global Fund, and $5 for every box of 12. Available now online at https://www.danasbakery.com/

Tasty T-shirts that help save lives

A new range of food-inspired (RED) t-shirts are available exclusively at Amazon.com/RED. Featuring motifs including 'Lettuce beet this', the t-shirts cost $30 and generate enough to provide 36 days of life-saving HIV medication.

PopSockets

Foodies can now purchase colorful, bold (EGG)RED, (AVOCADO)RED and (DONUT)RED grips from PopSockets, priced at $15, with 50% of the sale price being donated to fight AIDS. Available online at https://www.popsockets.com/ these PopGrips are perfect for helping capture all those Instagram-friendly culinary moments.

Alessi

For those looking to spruce their kitchen style and accessories this summer, fans of Alessi's stylish culinary products can support the fight by shopping the (ALESSI)RED collection on Amazon.com/RED and Alessi.com. Their collection includes special editions of two of the most popular icons, the Anna G. and Alessandro M. corkscrews, as well as a special edition of their Mediterraneo fruit basket, Diabolix bottle opener, and more!

Contact: press@red.org

SOURCE (RED)

Related Links

http://red.org

