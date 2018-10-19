Eataly's Sixth U.S. Location To Open December 27 At Park MGM In Las Vegas

While all Eataly locations implement the "Eat. Shop. Learn." philosophy, which encourages guests to: Eat sustainably sourced fare with quality ingredients; Shop the best Italian and local products available; and feel empowered to Learn about Italian culture and cuisines; each store maintains a unique identity.

Eataly Las Vegas will introduce several new experiences, most notably Cucina del Mercato, or "Kitchen of the Market," an open, counter-to-table space that will shatter the barrier between restaurants and the store – a first for an Eataly in the United States. The venue will consist of six different fresh counters where guests can eat what they shop, and shop what they eat. Experiences will include:

La Macelleria: Butcher & Kitchen : La Macelleria will allow guests to choose any cut of sustainably sourced meat from the case and watch the chefs prepare it right before their eyes, or they may bring the protein home to cook. Guests will have the option to order from the chef's selection of small plates and grilled specialties, or house-made sausages and traditional dry-aged beef. A small selection of Italian wines and beers will be available to pair with each cut.

: Here, guests can pick up pizza alla pala, a favorite street food from . This type of pizza is made with a dense, long-rising dough, stretched on a wooden paddle and then topped with seasonal ingredients. La Pescheria: Fishmonger & Kitchen : La Pescheria will feature a seasonal selection of fish from fishermen and distributors who adhere to sustainable fishing methods. In addition to the fishmonger's selection of small plates and seafood pasta, the venue will provide guests the option to select daily catches and watch chefs cook the specialty item just steps away in an open kitchen, or allow them to bring the delicacy home to prepare. La Pescheria also will carry a daily selection of seasonal oysters, as well as pesce crudo - Italian ceviche – served with extra virgin olive oil and sea salt.

Eataly Las Vegas also will feature a robust bar program, with three new venues that showcase iconic Italian cocktails and spirits, as well as one of the largest selections of Italian wines in the U.S.:

Gran Caffè Milano – Gran Caffè Milano will be an upscale, full-service Italian bar inspired by the elegant cafes of Milano . This high-end, yet approachable bar will offer breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between. Gran Caffè Milano is an ode to the Italian appreciation of fine art, with its beautiful, yet functional Italian design, including a replica of the famous bull mosaic in Milano . Casino-goers take note: this iconic symbol brings good luck to those who place one foot on the mosaic and spin three times.

Guests also can enjoy two tried and true classic restaurants from Eataly in Las Vegas: Manzo, which will open Jan. 23, and La Pizza e La Pasta; or select take-away options from Pizza Alla Pala By the Slice and La Pasticceria (pastry shop), enjoy a coffee from Caffé Lavazza, or try sweet temptations from Il Gelato, I Cannoli, Nutella for Eataly, or Il Cioccolato Venchi. Eataly Las Vegas also will offer a marketplace and gift shop, where locals and visitors can take home pastas, grains, sauces and more imported from Italy, and giftable items such as Eataly-branded apparel, housewares, and keepsakes.

Education, another key pillar in Eataly's philosophy across all locations, will remain a crucial element of the Las Vegas store. Guests will be able to watch experts in various departments make fresh pasta, bread, gelato, mozzarella and more. The location also will feature an interactive experience with Chef's Table, which welcomes guests of all ages and encourages people to explore their senses and the world of high-quality food through live culinary demonstrations. Guests seated at the table will learn a variety of authentic cooking traditions ranging from how to shape gnocchi to understanding the difference between Toscana and Sicilia extra virgin olive oil.

Guests may deepen their knowledge of Italian wine at Eataly Las Vegas's wine shop and tasting table. The wine department will carry more than 400 Italian wine labels, hailing from all 20 regions in Italy, and will host complimentary tastings daily. Inside the wine shop, guests can stop at a sampling table called La Bottega del Vino, where they can enjoy wine-by-the-glass selections poured through an enomatic wine preservation system.

"We created Eataly Las Vegas with possibility in mind because anything can happen in Las Vegas," said Nicola Farinetti, CEO of Eataly USA. "With this store, we have evolved our ideas for how to deliver authentic Italian cuisine, and we are excited to join the destination with so many new venues and concepts."

Eataly Las Vegas will join Park MGM and Nomad Las Vegas' spectacular culinary program, which includes: Roy Choi's Best Friend, Hogsalt Hospitality's Bavette's Steakhouse and NoMad Restaurant by renowned Chef Daniel Humm and restaurateur Will Guidara, among others. For more information, visit Eataly or Park MGM online.

Focused on providing high quality, sustainable products for all, Eataly is the largest Italian retail and dining experience in the world, transforming the way consumers experience food, beverage and culture. At Eataly, guests have the unique opportunity to experience Italian culture through markets, restaurants and educational offerings that explore the best food and beverage options Italy's 20 regions and the world has to offer. Founded in 2007 in Turin, Italy by Oscar Farinetti, Eataly now operates six locations with approximately 2,700 employees across North America in Boston, Chicago, two locations in New York, and Los Angeles, and now Las Vegas, with Toronto coming soon. To learn more about Eataly please visit www.Eataly.com.

Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are the newest luxury destinations on the Las Vegas Strip, offering an intimate resort experience on a grand scale. A partnership between MGM Resorts International and New York-based Sydell Group, Park MGM features 2,700 guest rooms and suites; and the Las Vegas extension of Sydell's NoMad features 293 well-appointed guest rooms and suites. The resort's remarkable culinary program features NoMad Restaurant and NoMad Bar from Will Guidara and Daniel Humm; Hogsalt Hospitality's renowned Bavette's Steakhouse; and the December 2018 debuts of L.A. legend Roy Choi's Korean BBQ concept, Best Friend; and the 40,000-square-foot vibrant Italian marketplace, Eataly, among other dining and cocktail experiences. Park Theater, the resort's entertainment destination, is a 5,200-seat venue home to special engagements by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears and other top entertainers. Park MGM will also become home to a unique nightlife concept from LA-based Houston Hospitality, On The Record. Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are located in the heart of The Strip, next to the entertainment and dining neighborhood created by The Park and the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena. Park MGM is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit ParkMGM.com, call toll-free at 888-529-4828 or follow on Facebook or Twitter.

