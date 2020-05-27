Eating in with Lidia -- Two New PBS Specials with Chef Lidia Bastianich

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Digital Premiere :

Friday, May 29, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS.org, PBS Video App, PBS YouTube, Facebook, and IGTV

Broadcast Premieres:

Eating in with Lidia: Back to Basics, Friday, May 29, at 10:30 pm ET on PBS (Check Local Listings)

Eating in with Lidia: Craving Fresh, Friday, May 29, at 11:00 pm ET on PBS (Check Local Listings)

Recipes, photos, and screening link upon request

Join Lidia Bastianich in her home kitchen as she gives viewers an intimate look into her life at home as she shelters in place due to the COVID-19 epidemic in Eating in with Lidia, two new half-hour PBS specials produced by WGBH Boston and Tavola Productions.

The renowned chef, author and food ambassador shares stories, tips, recipes, and strategies on how to approach food and meal preparation during stressful times. "Situations like these teach us what the term 'need' really means," says Bastianich. "I feel like, in this time of global pandemic, it could never be a more important time to value our family memories and share food as a way of nourishing our souls."

"Americans appreciate Lidia's incredible ability to connect food and community," says Laurie Donnelly, WGBH Boston Executive Producer. "During these challenging times, we know our audience will find comfort in hearing her inspiring stories and being given privileged access to her home and kitchen."

In EATING IN WITH LIDIA: Back to Basics, Bastianich shares the stories behind the pantry-inspired recipes that her family has been eating for years – in both good times, and challenging ones. She recalls living off the land during her childhood. "While we certainly struggled during various times in my life, I still have incredibly meaningful memories of all of us huddled in the kitchen around the table enjoying delicious dishes made from very simple ingredients, the same kinds of ingredients that you probably have in your pantry right now." In the second half-hour episode EATING IN WITH LIDIA: Craving Fresh, Lidia shows viewers how to mix and balance seasonal flavors from the garden to create new recipes based on what is available.

Each of the two half-hour specials features a combination of original interviews with Lidia, in which she shares her childhood memories and how they relate to today's challenges, together with beautiful footage from the places, moments, and recipes from her younger years. The special also includes several simple-to-follow recipes curated from Lidia's Public Television programs, and segments where Lidia answers some of the questions crowdsourced from social media events leading up to the broadcast.

The shows also represent a true family affair. Her grandson, Lorenzo, filmed the interviews instead of a traditional crew--and Lidia's 99-year-old mother, who has been with her throughout the pandemic, makes a cameo appearance as they share some intimate family stories and a few touching songs. Chef Lidia Bastianich will join the Digital Premiere on PBS' Facebook Page to answer viewers' questions during Friday night's premiere.

Media contact:

Steven Hall

[email protected]

646-228-6369

SOURCE Lidia Bastianich