Eating Out or Dining In, Members May Save Money Thanks to FEBC

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodie culture is on the rise in America, or at least it's getting more attention on social media lately. People are showing off their love of good food for other people to enjoy and maybe even get some ideas for their own next meal. Whether eating at home or dining out, keeping the cost of the meal in mind is important, too. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC) offers relevant everyday discounts on things like groceries that can make trying that new food idea cheaper, which may also help save up for trying that new restaurant people keep raving about.

"Personal preferences, dietary restrictions, and what stores are available can really restrict what foods people can bring home," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC.

The average amount spent on groceries depends partially on income bracket, but it's roughly around $150. Shopping for less may not come easily for everyone. There are issues that have to be addressed like storage space, transportation, and store availability when bringing groceries home. Bulk stores are great for cutting costs in the long run, but then the storage issue comes up. With less space available, buying food when it's needed happens more often and may have a higher quality in freshness, but that tends to cost more, not just with the grocery bill but with gas costs, as well. Then also comes the problem of taking the time to prepare meals, which not everyone has the time for. This means that those people are more likely to be reaching for a pre-made boxed dinner instead. In reality, there isn't a one-size-fits-all option for saving on groceries.

Nevertheless, buying items that are on sale, even if they don't quite line up with a meal plan, or buying in bulk are good ways to cut costs, even by just a few dollars. Those few dollars saved early on can go towards buying something special, be it an extra fancy home-cooked meal or a night out. Coupons from shopping apps and discounts from benefits programs help bring costs down and may even bring a little personal satisfaction from getting a good deal. FEBC offers relevant everyday discounts, in hopes of helping members better afford a higher quality of personal and financial wellness. "Shopping cheaply doesn't necessarily mean shopping healthy. A balance is needed between affordability and nutrition, just like a balance is needed between eating in to save money and enjoying a night out," said Martinez.

