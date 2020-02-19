Eating the Right Foods Can Help Women Alleviate Their Menopausal Symptoms

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this book, Diana Hopkins discusses an alternative nutritional solution beyond hormone prescriptions. In Feeding the Change she introduces a different option for women to alleviate their annoying, sometimes debilitating symptoms.

The book includes a daily eating program, examples of meal ideas and helpful hints on how to stay successful eating these foods. It also includes sections on exercise, importance of sleep, and supplements that can also help.

Do you want to learn more about menopause? Visit acceptingthechange.com to learn about what menopause is and how to help alleviate your symptoms. The author blogs about real life issues that affect women during this change in this time of life. Women who are struggling with symptoms of menopause will learn how to help alleviate them in Feeding the Change. There are foods they may be making our symptoms worse. The author explains in detail the foods and nutrients that are neccesary to naturally help with specific symptoms.

Most importantly, it breaks down for the reader which foods are natural healers for their specific symptoms.

Book review - "Feeding the Change is a well-researched and thought out book. The author, Diana illustrates how simple it can be to navigate menopause and its symptoms through good nutrition, supplements and exercise. The content is informative, it is relevant, and she gives examples to follow, that work. I highly recommend this book if you are entering this season of change. Your body will thank you." – Stacy T.

Diana Hopkins is a woman in the throes of menopause. She speaks the truth, with humor, about her experiences with menopause and what has helped her to diminish her symptoms.

She can be reached at 234453@email4pr.com, acceptingthechange.com or 951-751-5727

SOURCE Diana Hopkins

