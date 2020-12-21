EatingWell's December Issue Ad Revenue Jumps 38% As Brand Wraps Its 30th Anniversary Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) EatingWell, the ultimate source for people passionate about food and wellness, announces that its December issue advertising revenue is up 38% from last year, with its total fourth quarter 2020 print advertising revenue up 10% year-over-year. The EatingWell website posted a 26% increase in unique visitors between November 2019 and November 2020 to 4.4 million from 3.5 million,* and its total followers across its social channels has increased by 16% year over year as of November, led by a follower increase of 85% on Instagram.

Tiffany Ehasz, Publisher of EatingWell said, "As we reach the finale of EatingWell's 30th year, this trusted brand is more relevant than ever. It's exciting to see how our content is resonating with consumers as they seek out recipes and information in areas we know so well—food, wellness, sustainability, giving back and beyond—particularly during these times. In fact, according to a recent Meredith Data Studio survey, seven in ten women were motivated to improve the way they eat during the pandemic. Lastly, I'd like to send a big thank you to our advertising partners. I'm very grateful to everyone who has supported us this past year and looking forward to a fruitful 2021."

New advertisers across categories—from home and beauty to hospitality—contributed to EatingWell's print ad revenue growth in fourth quarter 2020, including Aveeno, Bosch, Delta Faucets, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and Nespresso, among others. And, EatingWell print magazine subscriptions purchased online were up 61% year to date in 2020 over 2019 (Jan – Nov). In the past year, EatingWell launched two magazine columns, "Future of Food" and "Growing Healthy Kids," and also expanded its coverage of beauty, celebrities and kitchen renovations. Healthy recipes remain at the core of the brand with a handful of more indulgent options to deliver the balance readers want.

In early 2021, EatingWell will debut a themed "What's Next" issue that will examine some of the coolest innovations in food today. In February, the brand will introduce "The Real Cost of Healthy Food," a print and online feature that delves into the ways that race and income inequality affect access to healthy food—and in turn, health outcomes.

As the brand grows across platforms, EatingWell will introduce a new online column called "Transformed" that will feature stories of peoples' inspiring healthy transformations to celebrate their achievements and to remind us that fresh starts are possible for everyone, even in these difficult times.

EatingWell will launch a new social franchise called "EatingWell for a Healthier You" on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest, building on its online program of 30-day challenges with a different theme each month to inspire and motivate its audience to keep eating and living healthy. EatingWell's food and nutrition experts choose daily recipes and tips, such as eating less meat and drinking more water, to help participants eat and live healthier lives. January's theme will be a 30-Day Mediterranean Diet Challenge.

"As our readers spend more time at home, they depend on us to provide science-backed health and nutrition advice they can use along with a diverse mix of recipes. We make sure to cover easy, quick solutions for dinner as well as what to make for all those other times—breakfasts, lunches, snacks, desserts and special occasions too," said Jessie Price, Editor in Chief of EatingWell. "Of course we're here to help them eat well, but we're also focused on reporting stories that enhance their well-being overall."

