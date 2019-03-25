Eaton Vance Closed-End Fund Merger Complete

BOSTON, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The merger of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II (NYSE American: EIV) into Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE American: EIM) was completed at the close of the New York Stock Exchange on March 22, 2019.

The merger was based upon the Funds' closing net assets on March 22, 2019. The exchange ratio at which common shares of EIV were converted to common shares of EIM is listed below:

Acquired Fund (Trading Symbol) Exchange Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II (EIV) 0.982064

Fractional shares of EIM common stock were not issued in the merger and consequently cash will be distributed for any such fractional amounts. EIM is a closed-end management investment company sponsored and managed by Eaton Vance Management. Eaton Vance Management is a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Hexavest and Calvert, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of January 31, 2019, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $444.7 billion. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.

Additional Information about the Funds

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Funds.

Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Additional information about the Funds, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at www.eatonvance.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the U.S. securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond a Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

Related Links

http://www.eatonvance.com

