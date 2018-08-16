Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their August distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly or quarterly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the August distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2018 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's August distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through August 31, 2018, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE : EOI )

Distribution Period: 

August- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0864

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

September

Source

Current

Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0088

10.20%

$0.0779

8.20%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0776

89.80%

$0.7812

82.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0913

9.60%

Total per common share

$0.0864

100.00%

$0.9504

100.00%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2018 1

11.18%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 2

6.67%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2018 3

13.93%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 4

5.56%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE : EOS )

Distribution Period: 

August- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0875

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current

Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0875

100.00%

$0.7000

100.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0875

100.00%

$0.7000

100.00%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2018 1

13.82%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 2

6.19%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2018 3

11.73%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 4

3.61%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE : ETJ )

Distribution Period: 

August- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current

Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0046

6.10%

$0.0309

5.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0714

93.90%

$0.5771

94.90%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.6080

100.00%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2018 1

6.23%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 2

9.18%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2018 3

4.35%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 4

5.35%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE : EVT )

Distribution Period: 

August- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1450

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

August

Source

Current

Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0450

31.00%

$0.7106

40.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1000

69.00%

$1.0294

59.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1450

100.00%

$1.7400

100.00%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2018 1

11.45%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 2

7.28%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2018 3

15.40%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 4

6.67%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE : ETO )

Distribution Period: 

August- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1800

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current

Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0419

23.30%

$0.3474

19.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1381

76.70%

$1.4526

80.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1800

100.00%

$1.8000

100.00%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2018 1

10.33%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 2

8.80%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2018 3

6.54%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 4

6.60%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE : ETB )

Distribution Period: 

August- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0119

11.00%

$0.0924

10.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0961

89.00%

$0.7716

89.30%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$0.8640

100.00%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2018 1

8.95%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 2

8.04%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2018 3

3.40%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 4

4.69%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE : ETV )

Distribution Period: 

August- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current

Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0064

5.80%

$0.0505

5.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1044

94.20%

$0.8359

94.30%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$0.8864

100.00%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2018 1

10.91%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 2

8.75%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2018 3

6.59%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 4

5.11%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE : ETY )

Distribution Period: 

August- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0843

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current

Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0079

9.40%

$0.0615

7.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0690

81.80%

$0.2453

29.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0074

8.80%

$0.5362

63.6%

Total per common share

$0.0843

100.00%

$0.8430

100.0%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2018 1

11.22%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 2

8.05%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2018 3

11.90%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 4

6.04%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE : ETW )

Distribution Period: 

August- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0910

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current

Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0124

13.60%

$0.0852

11.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0786

86.40%

$0.1747

24.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.4681

64.30%

Total per common share

$0.0910

100.00%

$0.7280

100.00%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2018 1

8.21%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 2

9.72%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2018 3

2.56%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 4

5.67%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE : ETG )

Distribution Period: 

August- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1025

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current

Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0493

48.10%

$0.5340

52.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0532

51.90%

$0.4910

47.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1025

100.00%

$1.0250

100.00%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2018 1

10.13%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 2

6.67%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2018 3

6.77%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 4

5.00%

 

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE : EXG )

Distribution Period: 

August- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current

Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0096

12.60%

$0.0707

9.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0664

87.40%

$0.6893

90.70%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.7600

100.00%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on July 31, 2018 1

8.08%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 2

9.84%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through July 31, 2018 3

6.17%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of July 31, 2018 4

7.38%

1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on July 31, 2018

2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of July 31, 2018

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to July 31, 2018

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to July 31, 2018 measured on the dollar value of the

  distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of July 31, 2018

