Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their October distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly or quarterly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the October distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2018 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's October distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through October 31, 2018, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)

Distribution Period: 

October- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0864

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

September

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0078

9.00%

$0.0078

9.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0786

91.00%

$0.0786

91.00%

Total per common share

$0.0864

100.00%

$0.0864

100.00%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1

11.74%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2

6.53%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3

17.69%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4

6.53%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)

Distribution Period: 

October- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0875

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0875

100.00%

$0.8750

100.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0875

100.00%

$0.8750

100.00%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1

14.37%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2

5.95%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3

17.30%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4

4.46%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)

Distribution Period: 

October- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0691

90.90%

$0.1054

13.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0069

9.10%

$0.6546

86.10%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.7600

100.00%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1

6.71%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2

9.08%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3

7.02%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4

6.81%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)

Distribution Period: 

October- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1450

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0621

42.80%

$0.2071

71.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0829

57.20%

$0.0829

28.60%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1450

100.00%

$0.2900

100.00%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1

12.29%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2

7.20%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3

0.23%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4

0.60%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)

Distribution Period: 

October- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1800

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0374

20.80%

$0.4234

19.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0806

44.80%

$1.6718

77.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0620

34.40%

$0.0648

3.00%

Total per common share

$0.1800

100.00%

$2.1600

100.00%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1

10.30%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2

8.83%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3

7.80%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4

8.09%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)

Distribution Period: 

October- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0124

11.50%

$0.1166

10.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0956

88.50%

$0.9634

89.20%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$1.0800

100.00%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1

9.47%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2

7.97%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3

5.76%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4

5.97%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)

Distribution Period: 

October- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0069

6.20%

$0.0631

5.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1039

93.80%

$0.1119

10.10%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.9330

84.20%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$1.1080

100.00%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1

11.63%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2

8.53%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3

10.89%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4

6.40%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)

Distribution Period: 

October- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0843

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0109

12.90%

$0.0819

8.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0734

87.10%

$0.4825

47.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.4472

44.2%

Total per common share

$0.0843

100.00%

$1.0116

100.0%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1

11.63%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2

7.92%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3

15.28%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4

7.26%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Distribution Period: 

October- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0910

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

December

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0120

13.50%

$0.1083

11.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0790

86.50%

$0.3303

36.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.4714

51.80%

Total per common share

$0.0910

100.00%

$0.9100

100.00%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1

7.87%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2

9.74%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3

3.92%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4

7.31%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)

Distribution Period: 

October- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1025

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0427

41.70%

$0.6248

50.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0598

58.30%

$0.6052

49.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1025

100.00%

$1.2300

100.00%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1

10.21%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2

6.65%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3

8.42%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4

6.09%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)

Distribution Period: 

October- 2018

Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760

Distribution Frequency:

Monthly

Fiscal Year End:

October

Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0004

0.50%

$0.0793

8.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0756

99.50%

$0.8327

91.30%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.9120

100.00%

Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1

7.96%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2

9.87%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3

7.57%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4

9.05%

1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on September 30, 2018

2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of September 30, 2018

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to September 30, 2018

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.

4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to September 30, 2018 measured on the dollar value of the

  distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of September 30, 2018

