Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their October distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly or quarterly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the October distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2018 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE : You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's October distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through October 31, 2018, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI) Distribution Period: October- 2018 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0864 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: September Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0078 9.00% $0.0078 9.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0786 91.00% $0.0786 91.00% Total per common share $0.0864 100.00% $0.0864 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1 11.74% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2 6.53% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3 17.69% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4 6.53% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS) Distribution Period: October- 2018 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0875 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0875 100.00% $0.8750 100.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0875 100.00% $0.8750 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1 14.37% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2 5.95% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3 17.30% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4 4.46% Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ) Distribution Period: October- 2018 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0691 90.90% $0.1054 13.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0069 9.10% $0.6546 86.10% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.7600 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1 6.71% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2 9.08% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3 7.02% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4 6.81% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT) Distribution Period: October- 2018 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1450 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0621 42.80% $0.2071 71.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0829 57.20% $0.0829 28.60% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1450 100.00% $0.2900 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1 12.29% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2 7.20% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3 0.23% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4 0.60% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO) Distribution Period: October- 2018 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1800 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0374 20.80% $0.4234 19.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0806 44.80% $1.6718 77.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0620 34.40% $0.0648 3.00% Total per common share $0.1800 100.00% $2.1600 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1 10.30% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2 8.83% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3 7.80% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4 8.09% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB) Distribution Period: October- 2018 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0124 11.50% $0.1166 10.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0956 88.50% $0.9634 89.20% Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $1.0800 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1 9.47% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2 7.97% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3 5.76% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4 5.97% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) Distribution Period: October- 2018 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0069 6.20% $0.0631 5.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1039 93.80% $0.1119 10.10% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.9330 84.20% Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $1.1080 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1 11.63% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2 8.53% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3 10.89% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4 6.40% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY) Distribution Period: October- 2018 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0843 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0109 12.90% $0.0819 8.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0734 87.10% $0.4825 47.70% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.4472 44.2% Total per common share $0.0843 100.00% $1.0116 100.0% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1 11.63% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2 7.92% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3 15.28% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4 7.26% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW) Distribution Period: October- 2018 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0910 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: December Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0120 13.50% $0.1083 11.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0790 86.50% $0.3303 36.30% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.4714 51.80% Total per common share $0.0910 100.00% $0.9100 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1 7.87% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2 9.74% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3 3.92% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4 7.31% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG) Distribution Period: October- 2018 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1025 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0427 41.70% $0.6248 50.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0598 58.30% $0.6052 49.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1025 100.00% $1.2300 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1 10.21% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2 6.65% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3 8.42% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4 6.09% Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG) Distribution Period: October- 2018 Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760 Distribution Frequency: Monthly Fiscal Year End: October Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0004 0.50% $0.0793 8.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0756 99.50% $0.8327 91.30% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.9120 100.00% Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 1 7.96% Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 2 9.87% Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2018 3 7.57% Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2018 4 9.05% 1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2018 2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of September 30, 2018 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to September 30, 2018 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions. 4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to September 30, 2018 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of September 30, 2018

