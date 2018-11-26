Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their November distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly or quarterly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the November distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2018 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's November distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through November 30, 2018, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.



Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)


Distribution Period: 

November- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0864


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

September







Source

Current
Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0086

9.90%

$0.0162

9.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0778

90.10%

$0.1566

90.60%

Total per common share

$0.0864

100.00%

$0.1728

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2018 1

9.22%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 2

7.03%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2018 3

-6.55%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 4

0.59%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)


Distribution Period: 

November- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0875


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0875

100.00%

$0.9625

100.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.0875

100.00%

$0.9625

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2018 1

11.45%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 2

6.51%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2018 3

7.84%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 4

5.42%





Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)

Distribution Period: 

November- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.2428

29.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.5932

71.00%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.8360

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2018 1

5.47%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 2

9.46%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2018 3

3.60%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 4

7.88%










Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)


Distribution Period: 

November- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1450


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0535

36.90%

$0.0535

36.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0070

4.80%

$0.0070

4.80%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0845

58.30%

$0.0845

58.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1450

100.00%

$0.1450

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2018 1

10.06%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 2

7.69%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2018 3

-5.48%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 4

1.28%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)

Distribution Period: 

November- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1800


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0880

48.90%

$0.0880

48.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0058

3.20%

$0.0058

3.20%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0862

47.90%

$0.0862

47.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1800

100.00%

$0.1800

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2018 1

7.33%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 2

9.74%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2018 3

-1.50%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 4

9.74%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)


Distribution Period: 

November- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0119

11.00%

$0.1283

10.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0185

17.10%

$0.0190

1.60%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0776

71.90%

$1.0407

87.60%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$1.1880

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2018 1

7.45%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 2

8.57%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2018 3

-1.02%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 4

7.14%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)

Distribution Period: 

November- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0054

4.90%

$0.0683

5.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1054

95.10%

$0.2889

23.70%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.8616

70.70%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$1.2188

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2018 1

9.52%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 2

9.18%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2018 3

3.92%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 4

7.65%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)

Distribution Period: 

November- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0843


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0072

8.60%

$0.0072

8.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0219

26.00%

$0.0219

26.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0552

65.40%

$0.0552

65.4%

Total per common share

$0.0843

100.00%

$0.0843

100.0%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2018 1

9.31%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 2

8.53%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2018 3

7.75%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 4

8.53%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Distribution Period: 

November- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0910


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0120

13.40%

$0.1201

12.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0790

86.60%

$0.4725

47.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.4084

40.80%

Total per common share

$0.0910

100.00%

$1.0010

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2018 1

5.86%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 2

10.50%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2018 3

-2.75%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 4

8.75%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)


Distribution Period: 

November- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1025


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0821

80.10%

$0.0821

80.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0204

19.90%

$0.0204

19.90%

Total per common share

$0.1025

100.00%

$0.1025

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2018 1

6.99%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 2

7.35%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2018 3

-1.38%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 4

7.35%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)

Distribution Period: 

November- 2018


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0051

6.70%

$0.0051

6.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0709

93.30%

$0.0709

93.30%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.0760

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2018 1

5.51%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 2

10.77%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2018 3

-0.51%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2018 4

10.77%















1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on October 31, 2018



2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of October 31, 2018

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to October 31, 2018

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.



4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to October 31, 2018 measured on the dollar value of the

  distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of October 31, 2018

