Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

Eaton Vance Management

Jul 31, 2019, 10:37 ET

BOSTON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their July distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the July distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2019 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's July distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through July 31, 2019, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)


Distribution Period: 

July- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0898


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

September







Source

Current
Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0075

8.40%

$0.0843

9.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0477

53.10%

$0.0764

8.60%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0346

38.50%

$0.7271

81.90%

Total per common share

$0.0898

100.00%

$0.8878

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1

8.50%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2

7.09%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3

1.22%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4

5.25%





Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)


Distribution Period: 

July- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0988


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current
Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0988

100.00%

$0.5941

85.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0975

14.10%

Total per common share

$0.0988

100.00%

$0.6916

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1

10.69%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2

7.12%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3

16.54%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4

3.56%





Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)

Distribution Period: 

July- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current
Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0044

5.80%

$0.0368

6.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0716

94.20%

$0.4952

93.10%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.5320

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1

4.50%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2

9.69%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3

10.48%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4

4.85%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)

Distribution Period: 

July- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1450


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current
Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0480

33.30%

$0.4250

32.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0970

66.70%

$0.8800

67.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1450

100.00%

$1.3050

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1

9.06%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2

7.32%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3

10.65%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4

4.88%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)

Distribution Period: 

July- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1025


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current
Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.1025

100.00%

$0.8585

93.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0640

6.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1025

100.00%

$0.9225

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1

6.27%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2

7.09%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3

9.43%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4

4.72%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)

Distribution Period: 

July- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1800


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current
Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0360

20.00%

$0.3010

18.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1440

80.00%

$1.3190

81.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1800

100.00%

$1.6200

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1

7.42%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2

9.14%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3

13.64%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4

6.10%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)

Distribution Period: 

July- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current
Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0111

10.30%

$0.0862

11.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0969

89.70%

$0.6698

88.60%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$0.7560

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1

6.30%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2

8.76%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3

10.06%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4

4.38%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)

Distribution Period: 

July- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current
Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0062

5.60%

$0.0512

6.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1046

94.40%

$0.7244

93.40%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$0.7756

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1

8.26%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2

9.41%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3

10.82%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4

4.70%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)

Distribution Period: 

July- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0843


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current
Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0077

9.10%

$0.0690

9.10%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0766

90.90%

$0.6897

90.9%

Total per common share

$0.0843

100.00%

$0.7587

100.0%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1

8.34%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2

8.46%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3

6.97%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4

5.64%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Distribution Period: 

July- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0727


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current
Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0109

15.00%

$0.0748

14.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0618

85.00%

$0.4341

85.30%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.5089

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1

4.90%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2

8.50%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3

10.70%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4

4.25%



Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)

Distribution Period: 

July- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0616


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current
Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0103

16.70%

$0.0665

11.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0513

83.30%

$0.5167

88.60%

Total per common share

$0.0616

100.00%

$0.5832

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1

5.57%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 2

8.50%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3

9.52%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4

6.00%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)

Distribution Period: 

July- 2019


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0708


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current
Distribution

% of
Current
Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the
Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0051

7.20%

$0.0308

8.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0657

92.80%

$0.3232

91.30%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.3540

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on June 30, 2019 1

0.92%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of June 30,2019 2

2.80%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through June 30, 2019 3

4.39%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of June 30, 2019 4

2.80%










1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

   on June 30, 2019



2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of June 30, 2019

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to June 30, 2019

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.



4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to June 30, 2019 measured on the dollar value of the

   distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of June 30, 2019

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

