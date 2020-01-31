Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their January distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the January distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2020 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's January distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through January 31, 2020, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.



Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)


Distribution Period: 

January- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0898


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

September







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0120

13.40%

$0.0431

12.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0685

76.30%

$0.1437

40.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0093

10.30%

$0.1724

48.00%

Total per common share

$0.0898

100.00%

$0.3592

100.00%



Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1

9.64%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2

6.74%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

8.02%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4

1.68%



































Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)


Distribution Period: 

January- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0065

8.50%

$0.0065

8.50%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0695

91.50%

$0.0695

91.50%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.0760

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1

5.41%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2

9.76%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

15.18%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4

9.76%










Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)


Distribution Period: 

January- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1450


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0470

32.50%

$0.1014

23.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0419

28.90%

$0.0418

9.60%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0561

38.60%

$0.2236

51.40%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0682

15.70%

Total per common share

$0.1450

100.00%

$0.4350

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1

10.87%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2

6.80%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

6.39%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4

1.13%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)

Distribution Period: 

January- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1800


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0248

13.80%

$0.0427

7.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0545

10.10%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.1552

86.20%

$0.4023

74.50%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0405

7.50%

Total per common share

$0.1800

100.00%

$0.5400

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1

10.54%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2

8.50%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

8.12%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4

1.42%




Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)


Distribution Period: 

January- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0106

9.80%

$0.0106

9.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0974

90.20%

$0.0974

90.20%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$0.1080

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1

7.22%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2

8.49%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

18.50%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4

8.49%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)


Distribution Period: 

January- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0055

5.00%

$0.0055

5.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.1053

95.00%

$0.1053

95.00%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$0.1108

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1

9.26%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2

9.08%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

20.23%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4

9.08%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)


Distribution Period: 

January- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0843


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0093

11.00%

$0.0260

10.30%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0750

89.00%

$0.2269

89.7%

Total per common share

$0.0843

100.00%

$0.2529

100.0%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1

9.42%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2

8.18%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

5.57%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4

1.36%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Distribution Period: 

January- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0727


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0085

11.70%

$0.0085

11.70%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0642

88.30%

$0.0642

88.30%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.0727

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1

6.91%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2

8.33%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

18.05%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4

8.33%





Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)


Distribution Period: 

January- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1025


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0226

22.10%

$0.0573

18.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0799

77.90%

$0.2502

81.40%

Total per common share

$0.1025

100.00%

$0.3075

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1

9.05%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2

6.60%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

7.87%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4

1.10%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)

Distribution Period: 

January- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0616


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0043

6.90%

$0.0122

6.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0573

93.10%

$0.1726

93.40%

Total per common share

$0.0616

100.00%

$0.1848

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1

7.96%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2

8.12%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

6.08%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4

1.35%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)


Distribution Period: 

January- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0708


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December


Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

Net Investment Income

$0.0028

4.00%

$0.0028

4.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0680

96.00%

$0.0680

96.00%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.0708

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on December 31, 2019 1

2.95%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 2

8.06%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through December 31, 2019 3

13.51%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of December 31, 2019 4

6.72%










1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on December 31, 2019



2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of December 31, 2019

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to December 31, 2019

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.




4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to December 31, 2019 measured on the dollar value of the

  distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of December 31, 2019

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

