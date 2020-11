Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their November distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the November distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2020 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE : You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's November distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through November 30, 2020, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)





Distribution Period: November- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0898





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: September





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0039 4.30% $0.0108 6.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0859 95.70% $0.1688 94.00% Total per common share $0.0898 100.00% $0.1796 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1 9.11%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2 7.12%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3

-2.84%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4 0.59%











Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)





Distribution Period: November- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: 0.0988





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0424 3.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0988 100.00% $1.0444 96.10% Total per common share $0.0988 100.00% $1.0868 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1 12.71%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2 6.41%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3

11.12%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4 4.81%











Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)





Distribution Period: November- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0031 4.10% $0.0627 7.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0729 95.90% $0.7733 92.50% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.8360 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1 6.79%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2 9.61%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3

10.14%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4 8.01%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)





Distribution Period: November- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1450





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0502 34.60% $0.0502 34.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0075 5.20% $0.0075 5.20% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0873 60.20% $0.0873 60.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1450 100.00% $0.1450 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1 7.57%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2 8.28%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3

-6.13%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4 8.28%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: November- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1425





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0275 19.30% $0.0275 19.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0233 16.30% $0.0233 16.30% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0917 64.40% $0.0917 64.40% Total per common share $0.1425 100.00% $0.1425 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1 8.20%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2 7.64%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3

2.57%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4 8.64%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)





Distribution Period: November- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0067 6.20% $0.1030 8.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0648 60.00% $0.3210 27.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0365 33.80% $0.7640 64.30% Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $1.1880 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1 5.38%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2 9.72%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3

-5.36%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4 8.10%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)





Distribution Period: November- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0024 2.20% $0.0548 4.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1084 97.80% $1.1640 95.50% Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $1.2188 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1 7.23%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2 10.07%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3

-2.02%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4 8.39%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)





Distribution Period: November- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0843





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0033 3.90% $0.0033 3.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0810 96.10% $0.0810 96.1% Total per common share $0.0843 100.00% $0.0843 100.0%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1 8.57%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2 8.72%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3

7.02%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4 8.72%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: November- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0727





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0028 3.90% $0.0712 8.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.2575 32.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0699 96.10% $0.4710 58.90% Total per common share $0.0727 100.00% $0.7997 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1 4.90%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2 9.42%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3

-3.87%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4 7.85%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)





Distribution Period: November- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1025





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0183 17.90% $0.0183 17.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0842 82.10% $0.0842 82.10% Total per common share $0.1025 100.00% $0.1025 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1 6.34%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2 7.61%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3

0.16%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4 7.61%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: November- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0616





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0015 2.50% $0.0015 2.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0601 97.50% $0.0601 97.50% Total per common share $0.0616 100.00% $0.0616 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1 6.22%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2 9.14%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3

2.35%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4 9.14%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)





Distribution Period: November- 2020





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0708





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0017 2.40% $0.0218 2.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0691 97.60% $0.7570 97.20% Total per common share $0.0708 100.00% $0.7788 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020 1 1.48%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 2 8.76%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through October 31, 2020 3

-0.60%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of October 31, 2020 4 7.30%





















1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on October 31, 2020

2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of October 31 ,2020 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to October 31,

2020 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions. 4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to October 31, 2020 measured on the dollar value of

the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of October 31, 2020

