Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their December distributions (each a "Fund").  This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the December distribution.  It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2020 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE:  You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan.  Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."  The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's December distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through December 31, 2020, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)


Distribution Period: 

December- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0898


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

September







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal
Year-to-Date





Net Investment Income

$0.0037

4.10%

$0.0145

5.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0861

95.90%

$0.2549

94.60%

Total per common share

$0.0898

100.00%

$0.2694

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1

10.83%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2

6.57%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

5.78%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4

1.10%










Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)


Distribution Period: 

December- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

0.0988


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date





Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0107

0.90%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0988

100.00%

$1.1749

99.10%

Total per common share

$0.0988

100.00%

$1.1856

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1

14.78%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2

5.81%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

23.25%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4

4.84%










Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)


Distribution Period: 

December- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0760


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date





Net Investment Income

$0.0052

6.90%

$0.0675

7.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0708

93.10%

$0.8445

92.60%

Total per common share

$0.0760

100.00%

$0.9120

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1

7.69%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2

9.20%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

15.90%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4

8.44%








Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund  (NYSE: EVT)


Distribution Period: 

December- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1450


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date





Net Investment Income

$0.0503

34.70%

$0.1003

34.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0249

17.20%

$0.0325

11.20%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0698

48.10%

$0.1572

54.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1450

100.00%

$0.2900

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1

10.42%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2

7.27%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

14.55%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4

0.61%








Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund  (NYSE: ETO)

Distribution Period: 

December- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1425


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date





Net Investment Income

$0.0263

18.50%

$0.0539

18.90%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.1162

81.50%

$0.2160

75.80%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0151

5.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Total per common share

$0.1425

100.00%

$0.2850

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1

11.12%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2

6.70%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

14.74%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4

0.56%








Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)


Distribution Period: 

December- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1080


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions

for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date





Net Investment Income

$0.0259

24.00%

$0.1296

10.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0705

65.30%

$0.3914

30.20%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0116

10.70%

$0.7750

59.80%

Total per common share

$0.1080

100.00%

$1.2960

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1

6.80%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2

9.08%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

2.08%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4

8.32%








Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)


Distribution Period: 

December- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1108


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date





Net Investment Income

$0.0164

14.80%

$0.0718

5.40%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0944

85.20%

$1.2578

94.60%

Total per common share

$0.1108

100.00%

$1.3296

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1

8.73%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2

9.40%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

5.85%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4

8.61%








Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)


Distribution Period: 

December- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0843


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date





Net Investment Income

$0.0031

3.70%

$0.0064

3.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0812

96.30%

$0.1622

96.2%

Total per common share

$0.0843

100.00%

$0.1686

100.0%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1

10.00%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2

8.13%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

8.08%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4

0.68%





Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)

Distribution Period: 

December- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0727


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions

for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date





Net Investment Income

$0.0037

5.10%

$0.0750

8.60%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0596

82.00%

$0.3167

36.30%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0094

12.90%

$0.4807

55.10%

Total per common share

$0.0727

100.00%

$0.8724

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1

6.64%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2

8.75%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

4.29%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4

8.02%








Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)


Distribution Period: 

December- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.1025


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date





Net Investment Income

$0.0185

18.00%

$0.0369

18.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0840

82.00%

$0.1681

82.00%

Total per common share

$0.1025

100.00%

$0.2050

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1

9.39%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2

6.63%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

15.47%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4

0.55%








Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)

Distribution Period: 

December- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0616


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

October







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions
for the Fiscal Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date





Net Investment Income

$0.0009

1.40%

$0.0025

2.00%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0607

98.60%

$0.1207

98.00%

Total per common share

$0.0616

100.00%

$0.1232

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1

8.39%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2

8.27%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

11.32%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4

0.69%








Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)


Distribution Period: 

December- 2020


Distribution Amount per Common Share: 

$0.0708


Distribution Frequency:

Monthly


Fiscal Year End:

December







Source

Current Distribution

% of Current Distribution

Cumulative
Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date

% of the Cumulative
Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date





Net Investment Income

$0.0023

3.20%

$0.0238

2.80%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

$0.0000

0.00%

$0.0000

0.00%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s)

$0.0685

96.80%

$0.8258

97.20%

Total per common share

$0.0708

100.00%

$0.8496

100.00%





Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on November 30, 2020 1

2.71%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 2

8.20%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through November 30, 2020 3

6.91%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of November 30, 2020 4

7.52%










1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended  

  on November 30, 2020



2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30,2020

3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2020

   including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.




4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to November 30, 2020 measured on the dollar value of the

  distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of November 30, 2020





