Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their March distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the March distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2021 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE : You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's March distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through March 31, 2021, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)





Distribution Period: March- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0898





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: September





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0056 6.20% $0.0296 5.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0842 93.80% $0.2177 40.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.2915 54.10% Total per common share $0.0898 100.00% $0.5388 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1 13.75%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2 6.37%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3

11.00%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4 2.65%











Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)





Distribution Period: March- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: 0.0988





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0988 100.00% $0.2964 100.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0988 100.00% $0.2964 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1 18.63%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2 5.52%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3

2.30%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4 0.92%











Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)





Distribution Period: March- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0026 3.40% $0.0078 3.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0096 12.60% $0.0096 4.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0638 84.00% $0.2106 92.40% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.2280 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1 10.10%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2 9.04%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3

1.62%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4 1.51%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)





Distribution Period: March- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1450





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0444 30.60% $0.2388 32.90% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0072 5.00% $0.0900 12.40% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0934 64.40% $0.3962 54.70% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1450 100.00% $0.7250 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1 13.84%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2 6.82%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3

24.43%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4 2.27%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: March- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1425





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0331 23.20% $0.1361 19.10% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0454 31.90% $0.5066 71.10% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0640 44.90% $0.0698 9.80% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1425 100.00% $0.7125 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1 15.66%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2 6.25%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3

25.04%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4 2.08%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)





Distribution Period: March- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0055 5.10% $0.0156 4.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0745 69.00% $0.0745 23.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0280 25.90% $0.2339 72.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $0.3240 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1 8.85%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2 8.83%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3

2.12%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4 1.47%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)





Distribution Period: March- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0017 1.50% $0.0043 1.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1091 98.50% $0.3281 98.70% Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $0.3324 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1 10.99%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2 9.20%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3

1.41%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4 1.53%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)





Distribution Period: March- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0843





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0040 4.70% $0.0185 4.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0803 95.30% $0.0999 23.70% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.3031 71.9% Total per common share $0.0843 100.00% $0.4215 100.0%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1 12.74%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2 7.91%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3

13.31%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4 2.64%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: March- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0727





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0056 7.70% $0.0126 5.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0671 92.30% $0.1156 53.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0899 41.20% Total per common share $0.0727 100.00% $0.2181 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1 9.50%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2 8.48%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3

1.39%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4 1.41%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)





Distribution Period: March- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1025





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0605 59.00% $0.1655 32.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0420 41.00% $0.3470 67.70% Total per common share $0.1025 100.00% $0.5125 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1 13.81%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2 6.19%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3

25.85%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4 2.06%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: March- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0616





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0048 7.80% $0.0083 2.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0568 92.20% $0.2997 97.30% Total per common share $0.0616 100.00% $0.3080 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1 11.86%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2 7.81%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3

20.38%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4 2.60%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)





Distribution Period: March- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0708





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0003 0.40% $0.0004 0.20% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0705 99.60% $0.2120 99.80% Total per common share $0.0708 100.00% $0.2124 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 1 2.98%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 2 8.02%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through February 28, 2021 3

1.96%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of February 28, 2021 4 1.34%















1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on February 28, 2021 2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2021 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to February 28, 2021 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions. 4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to February 28, 2021 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2021

SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

