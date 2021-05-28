Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their May distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the May distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2021 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE : You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's May distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through May 31, 2021, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)





Distribution Period: May- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0898





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: September





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0048 5.30% $0.0388 5.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0850 94.70% $0.5460 76.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.1336 18.60% Total per common share $0.0898 100.00% $0.7184 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1 14.53%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2 5.90%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3

21.02%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4 3.44%











Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)





Distribution Period: May- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: 0.0988





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0385 7.80% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0988 100.00% $0.4555 92.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.0988 100.00% $0.4940 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1 18.55%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2 5.24%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3

8.64%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4 1.75%











Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)





Distribution Period: May- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0022 2.90% $0.0125 3.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0044 5.80% $0.0044 1.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0694 91.30% $0.3631 95.50% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.3800 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1 10.41%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2 8.80%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3

5.88%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4 2.93%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)





Distribution Period: May- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1450





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0486 33.50% $0.3329 32.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0832 8.20% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0964 66.50% $0.5989 59.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1450 100.00% $1.0150 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1 14.33%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2 6.25%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3

37.09%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4 3.13%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: May- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1425





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0358 25.10% $0.2065 20.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.5087 51.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1067 74.90% $0.2823 28.30% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1425 100.00% $0.9975 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1 15.45%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2 5.79%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3

36.28%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4 2.90%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)





Distribution Period: May- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0051 4.70% $0.0260 4.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1029 95.30% $0.3796 70.30% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.1344 24.90% Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $0.5400 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1 9.53%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2 8.34%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3

9.62%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4 2.78%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)





Distribution Period: May- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0012 1.10% $0.0066 1.20% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1096 98.90% $0.5474 98.80% Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $0.5540 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1 11.94%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2 8.66%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3

9.23%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4 2.89%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)





Distribution Period: May- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0843





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0035 4.10% $0.0254 4.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0808 95.90% $0.2343 39.70% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.3304 56.0% Total per common share $0.0843 100.00% $0.5901 100.0%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1 13.44%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2 7.45%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3

21.85%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4 3.72%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: May- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0727





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0058 8.00% $0.0243 6.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0669 92.00% $0.1885 51.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.1507 41.40% Total per common share $0.0727 100.00% $0.3635 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1 9.64%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2 8.12%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3

7.38%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4 2.71%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)





Distribution Period: May- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1025





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0916 89.40% $0.3286 45.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0109 10.60% $0.3243 45.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0646 9.00% Total per common share $0.1025 100.00% $0.7175 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1 13.82%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2 5.72%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3

37.52%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4 2.86%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: May- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0616





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0037 6.00% $0.0160 3.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0289 47.10% $0.0289 6.70% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0290 46.90% $0.3863 89.60% Total per common share $0.0616 100.00% $0.4312 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1 11.93%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2 7.37%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3

29.14%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4 3.68%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)





Distribution Period: May- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0708





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current Distribution Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative Distributions for the Fiscal Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0708 100.00% $0.3540 100.00% Total per common share $0.0708 100.00% $0.3540 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on April 30, 2021 1 5.24%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 2 7.53%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through April 30, 2021 3

9.99%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of April 30, 2021 4 2.51%





















1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on March 31, 2021







2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of March 31, 2021 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to March 31, 2021 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.





4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to March 31, 2021 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of March 31, 2021





SOURCE Eaton Vance Management

