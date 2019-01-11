Eaton Vance Corp. First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 to discuss financial results for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2019. The call will follow a news release announcing first quarter earnings that will be issued at approximately 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

To participate in the conference call, please call 866-521-4909 (domestic) or 647-427-2311 (international) and refer to "Eaton Vance Corp. First Fiscal Quarter Earnings." A webcast of the conference call can also be accessed via Eaton Vance's website, eatonvance.com . Beginning later the same day, a replay of the call will be available for one week by calling 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international) or by accessing Eaton Vance's website, eatonvance.com . Listeners to the telephone call-in replay must enter the Conference ID number 1785916.

On February 26, 2019, prior to the conference call, the full earnings release will be available on Eaton Vance's website, eatonvance.com , under "investor relations." Charts and graphs illustrating key performance measures will also be available in that section prior to the start of the call.

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Hexavest and Calvert, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of December 31, 2018, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $423.1 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

