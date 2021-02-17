Eaton Vance Corp. First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Notification

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) will release first quarter earnings for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2021 at approximately 9:00 AM ET on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The full earnings release and accompanying details illustrating key performance measures will be available on Eaton Vance's website, eatonvance.com , under "investor relations."

Eaton Vance Corp. provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of December 31, 2020, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $583.1 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

