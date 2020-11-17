In the news release, "Eaton Vance Corp. Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Notification", issued 17-Nov-2020 by Eaton Vance Corp. over PR Newswire, we were advised by the company of the following update, as follows:

UPDATE: Eaton Vance Corp. Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) will release fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings at approximately 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. The full earnings release and accompanying details illustrating key performance measures will be available on Eaton Vance's website, eatonvance.com, under "investor relations."

Eaton Vance Corp. provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of September 30, 2020, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $517.0 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

